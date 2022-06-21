Stand-up comedian Dina Nina has performed on stages all across the country, from “The Late Late Show” to PBS. But when Nina moved to Madison in 2012, she had a hard time finding a comedy scene that made her feel like she belonged.
“I felt this barrier being a trans comic,” Nina said. “I didn’t know how to fit into the comedy industry, in the middle of the country as a queer person at the time.”
Three years later, Nina decided to “trek her own path” and open Lady Laughs Comedy School, 2317 International Lane, where anyone who identifies as a woman could try their hand at stand-up comedy. Her mission is to “empower women through the comedic arts” and give burgeoning comedians a place to “hone (their) skills together”
Her first class was just 25 people. Since then, she’s mentored comics who now perform all across the country, started multiple podcasts, and hosted an annual “Lady Laughs International Comedy Festival” in Madison from 2016 to 2018. At its peak, the event was a five-day affair featuring over 90 women comics.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Nina was forced to move her 2020 festival online and had to cut back her classes before eventually taking a break. But now, she says she’s ready to begin again.
“This pandemic was stupid, like one out of 10 stars,” Nina added. “I'm ready to get back in and teach people what I love to do and see them blossom.”
Just this month, Nina announced she’s offering a new round of in-person Level 1 comedy classes for any woman who wants to try their hand at stand-up. Classes begin on Aug. 6 and continue throughout the month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday. All four classes cost $225 and have room for 35 people, although Nina promises to “do her best” to accommodate anyone who wants to take the class.
In her Level 1 class, Nina teaches her students “real-world knowledge” of how to set up a show, create a set, book a venue and establish a stage presence. Her goal is to prepare women for success in bigger markets like Chicago or Los Angeles.
“If you want to make a career out of comedy, you have to have the basic toolbox for what you need to do when you get to a bigger market,” she said. “You're gonna get information and real world tools that you won't get at every class because I am a working comedian, because I've done this for over a decade and a half.”
Nina also describes herself as a “connector” who won’t hesitate to connect talented new comedians with insiders in the profession. She even offers a Facebook group for her students to find opportunities and collaborate with each other.
Former student Lalita Dee went out on a limb and took Nina’s Level 1 class roughly five years ago despite having no comedy experience. She was hooked after her first class and began taking “whatever Nina had going” because the classes moved her beyond relying on being funny “off the cuff.”
“If you cook, you need to know how to use fire, how to use a knife, whatever,” Dee said. “If you do comedy, you need to understand the basic structure of a performance, the basic structure of a joke.”
Dee moved to the San Francisco Bay area in 2019 and kept performing. Despite moving to Zoom comedy during the pandemic and being in an unfamiliar area, she found gigs and even joined a comedy collective for women over 40. She credits a lot of her foundational training to Nina.
“She gave me and the other students that had been in the class a ton of performance opportunities,” Dee said. “I think she's a wonderful teacher (and) a wonderful comedian, but she has that rare capacity to do both.”
Finding ‘camaraderie’ in women-led spaces
Before Nina moved to Madison, she spent years doing stand-up in the Los Angeles scene. Though she managed to find success, she added that the 2000s were far more welcoming to men making “rape-adjacent jokes” than people like her.
“When I started comedy, if you were trans, nobody knew where to put you,” she said.
However, Nina’s perspective on comedy shifted when she first attended the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival in 2015. With men out of the room, she felt like women comics were able to develop “camaraderie” and work together to build their own community instead of competing for “male resources.”
“We weren't competing for bookers,” she said. “We were just performing and having a blast, and there was something about that – I was like, I want more of this.”
That festival was the inspiration for Lady Laughs, where Nina focused on creating space for women without worrying about appeasing male audiences.
“I do sometimes think that because women, female, identify people buy into the mythology of the patriarchy, that we doubt ourselves,” Dee said. “I don't have time to be insecure anymore, (so) I really try and work with shows and comedy groups who are all about uplifting women, female voices, queer, trans voices, people of color.”
“If I offend Louis C.K., if I offend (Dave) Chappelle, I don’t care,” Nina asserted. “But I'm going to take care to not offend people who don’t have power, who are marginalized. I don’t want to exacerbate your lack of privilege. But if you have privilege, I can come for you.”
What’s to come
Though Nina is starting small with just a Level 1 class, she’s hoping to bring Lady Laughs back to where she left it before the pandemic. She plans to offer a Level 2 class shortly after her first course finishes if enough students are interested and wants to continue offering individual comedy coaching sessions to “punch up” her students’ stand-up sets.
Nina also wants to diversify her classes by offering a camera acting class in September or October along with podcasting and improv classes. She also plans to record a second season of her “I Love Funny Women” podcast series.
“I just wanna train people, connect with people and see them succeed and thrive. Connecting with people in the Madison community is just in my nature,” Nina said. ”My roots are here now.”
Her ultimate goal is to bring back her signature Lady Laughs Comedy Festival. Though it won’t return this year because she “burnt (herself) out on producing,” Nina hopes a 2023 festival is on the horizon.
For now, she’s starting small with her beginner’s class, which she says is perfect for anyone who’s interested in comedy but doesn’t know where to start.
“If you want to get more comfortable with humor, and how to interact with humor, and use that for your career in sales, or however you interact or public speaking, I think this is an amazing class for all of those things.”
Ultimately, she hopes she can find other women like her and give them something to be passionate about, even if they’re struggling with everything else in their life.
‘It’s how I deal with life, it’s how I remain resilient even when I don’t feel like I’m resilient, it’s how I relate to others,” Nina said about comedy. “It’s everything to me.”