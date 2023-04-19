How to ‘buy nothing’ and join Madison’s sharing economy

Corrina Cunningham was in Costco with her three kids when her very last glass baby bottle slipped out of her hands and shattered on the concrete floor. She was in the process of weaning her youngest. She’d needed that bottle for just a few more months.

Still at Costco, the 37-year-old Madison resident got on a private Facebook group, explained the situation and asked if anyone had a spare bottle. Her baby screamed the whole ride home.

Within minutes, she had an offer from someone in her neighborhood. By the time she pulled into her driveway, two barely used replacement bottles were waiting on her front steps.

It was, Cunningham marveled later, faster than Amazon: “And who would’ve ever thought anything could be faster than Amazon?”

An underground economy with millions of participants is flourishing around us. It runs on reciprocity, time and generosity, not money. Transactions are conducted in online groups, on porches and via curbside and alleyway pickups.

This economy trafficks in stuff. Lots and lots of free stuff — a jar of pickle juice, a body-size light therapy lamp, an aloe plant, leftover birthday cake, kitchen utensils, a chandelier, shower curtain hooks, car seats, even a whole car — much of it otherwise destined for a landfill or collecting dust in a basement.

Most of us who participate in this economy call it “buy nothing,” after the Buy Nothing Project that two Seattle-area women started in 2013. The main idea — giving away free stuff to people who live near you and vice versa — is not new and goes by many names and methodologies: freecycle, dumpster-diving, hippie Christmas, kidcycle, the Craigslist free section.

The Buy Nothing Project added a layer of respectability and convenience by developing a system for neighborhood-specific Facebook groups where people can offer, claim and seek items for pickup on a porch or curb for free. Groups in the network are locally run but adhere to Buy Nothing Project rules.

A hyperlocal economy

The popularity of Buy Nothing mushroomed early in the pandemic, with more people isolated, bored or in need. Now over 7 million people participate worldwide, and that’s just in the groups counted by the Buy Nothing Project. Madison has at least seven neighborhood Buy Nothing groups, in addition to similar but unaffiliated groups, including one citywide group with over 18,000 members.

After coming across a Buy Nothing group in 2021, I fell into it hard. It’s practical and useful, plus participating calms my climate-change anxiety, connects me with my community and provides (money-free) retail therapy. I even started an email newsletter called Curb Alert just to process the magic of this hyperlocal economy.

Buy Nothing groups tap into a growing societal need that’s spiritual, existential and environmental.

“I preach the gospel of Buy Nothing to everybody,” said Dani Binzak, 34, as she drove between two Buy Nothing pickups after work on a recent weekday. Her scores that day were Swiffer pads and several garbage bags of clothes, part of a “clothing train.”

In Buy Nothing lingo, a train is a collection of things in a category — clothing, jewelry, toiletries, shoes, art supplies — that gets passed from person to person. You take what you want, add to the collection, then pass it on.

Clothing trains are freeing and fun, Binzak said, whereas shopping in a store for clothes feels like a chore. With a train, she can try on everything at home, even live with a garment for awhile before deciding whether to keep it.

“I have two children. My body has changed. Sizes are weird,” she said. “I don’t have any of that stigma attached to the clothing from the trains.” Everything she was wearing that day was free except her shoes, and even those were thrifted.

As a music teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Monona, Binzak has received musical gear from maracas to a guitar amp from her Buy Nothing group, as well as decorations for her school’s Christmas show. She got a broken drum she was able to repair. For her home, last week’s big score was a futon for the sunporch.

“The cost savings aren’t the reason for me that I’m doing it; it’s just an added benefit,” she said. Her main reason is reusing within the community to consume less and keep stuff out of the landfill.

Madison neighbors helping neighbors

Before moving back to Madison last year from the Bay Area, Terra Wood-Taylor worked for a stint at Waste Nothing Consultants, where she sorted and weighed samples of trash, recyclables and compost. The company collected the data to inform decisions on how to deal with waste.

Already an avid Buy Nothing participant in San Jose, California, what she witnessed on the job solidified her aversion to throwaway culture.

In the trash, “we would find clothes with the tags still on them, sometimes in the shopping bag from the store, with the receipt in the bag,” she said. She saved what she could to take home and post on Buy Nothing.

“We have to stop our obsession with just hitting the ‘buy’ button. And that is where Buy Nothing groups are absolutely incredible,” Wood-Taylor said. When she got to Madison, she joined a group on the east side. When she bags up her giveaways, she’ll put the recipient's name on it and add a simple note, like “Enjoy!” or “Thanks for keeping something out of the landfill, neighbor!”

She’s also active in a Zero Waste Madison group and attends sharing events like the Madison Really Really Free Market. In early April she collected a carload of Christmas decorations, jewelry and more from the curb and distributed it via Buy Nothing.

“I’m basically falling back in love with my hometown and having a completely different experience than when I grew up here,” Wood-Taylor said. “I’m flourishing because my community is helping support me by having a small group that’s, of all things, on Facebook. The amount of generosity truly gives me hope for humanity.”

Another member of the east side group, Amy Beneventi, met a good friend through Buy Nothing.

“I think it started with, she needed a hanging planter,” Beneventi said. One thing led to another, and now the two women meet up regularly. Living alone at 63, without any local friends when she moved to Madison five years ago, Beneventi said the camaraderie she’s found in the group has been “life-changing.”

“It’s really opened up my world,” she said.

And then there’s the stuff.

Snowboards and puzzles for her grandkids, clothes for her rescue pup, beer and a winter coat for herself. Just the other week her Walmart shopping list included nail files and makeup sponges. “Well, lo and behold,” she said, she found it on Buy Nothing. “It’s uncanny how often I need something and it’ll pop up on there.”

Anything goes on Buy Nothing, but keep it small

Maddie O’Keefe, 27, felt “kind of awkward” posting a bidet on Buy Nothing but it was brand new, didn’t fit her toilet and she couldn’t return it. She tried selling it on Facebook Marketplace with no bites. On Buy Nothing, the bidet “had over 100 people commenting in less than a day.”

On Buy Nothing, almost anything goes.

“Nothing surprises me,” said Katrina Gilliam, 33, a member in the east side group. She once saw someone give away compostable kitchen scraps, “a literal bucket of actual garbage.” Her weirdest giveaway was a liter of bacon vodka.

She’s also given away hair dye and maternity clothes and received a playroom full of toys for her 1-year-old son, Charlie. She can afford to buy everything new, she said, but getting it free allows her to put more money toward an ongoing home renovation and Charlie’s college fund — and makes it more feasible for her to be a stay-at-home parent.

Most of all she likes the validation of a community. Last summer, when Charlie was colicky and Gilliam was “miserable,” she posted some rhubarb to the group and asked if anyone could bake her a pie with it. So many people came forward, she said: “I got my pie. It was delicious.”

The entry point for many Buy Nothing participants is parenthood, swapping mountains of toys and gear.

“When we became parents, the amount of consumption was mind-blowing to us. We just couldn’t believe it,” said Cunningham, the mom with the shattered baby bottle in Costco. She produces a show about green living for Discover Wisconsin as well as a kids’ yoga and mindfulness video series, Pogie the Yogie, starring her husband.

Buy Nothing fits into their household ethos. She’s given away bags upon bags of kids clothes. The last couple of holidays, she managed to source nearly all of her kids’ gifts from Buy Nothing.

“We’re raising people who are going to have to live on this planet. They’re going to be stuck with it. That makes it more real, when you see your next generation,” she said.

Hannah Gaines Day, 41, an administrator for the near-west side Buy Nothing group, said the group has been helpful for fulfilling her kids’ fleeting interests. When her 7-year-old got into Pokémon “for a blink there,” she asked the group for anything Pokémon related and received a big stack of stuff. When her daughter’s Pokémon obsession passed, Gaines Day posted it all back onto Buy Nothing.

Jen Corbett, 43, started the east side group “from scratch” six years ago when she was pregnant. Now it has over 4,000 members.

“If I had known that, I probably would have set smaller boundaries,” she said.

Corbett and Gaines Day agree that Buy Nothing works best when the group size and geographic area is small. It makes pickups and dropoffs easier, maintains a sense of community and keeps people accountable to one another.

Take a tour of the Dane County Landfill The Dane County Landfill offers recycling for bicycles, tires and electronics, plus a daily 350 tons of construction and demolition materials.

Thrifting still thriving at Goodwill and St. Vincent

With all this stuff getting traded around neighborhoods, I wondered if local thrift stores were missing out on donations. Not at all, it turns out. Both Goodwill and St. Vincent de Paul reported an influx of donations that started early in the pandemic and has continued.

U.S. households are “cluttered with 23.6 billion unused items, showcasing an abundance of supply for the circular economy,” according to a report from GlobalData and resale app Mercari.

Until about eight years ago, donations were mostly seasonal, “really busy from Mother’s Day weekend all the way until the snow starts flying,” said John Cobb, St. Vincent de Paul’s associate director of retail operations. From 2015 to 2017, donations had a massive uptick that Cobb attributes to the “Marie Kondo wave.”

When COVID hit, “we were taking in so much we couldn’t keep up with it” and put it in storage, he said, unprecedented in his 14 years with the organization. Donations evened out last year, but business is still “very good.”

At Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin, “donations are the lifeblood of our organization,” said CEO Michele Harris.

At both St. Vinny’s and Goodwill, thrift store revenue funds the nonprofits’ mission programs and service work, so they have a vested interest maximizing profits from donations, either in retail stores or via wholesale recycling.

Last year alone, the Dane County St. Vinny’s brought in $1 million from the sale of bulk textiles, Cobb said. Goodwill boasts that it keeps over 11 million pounds of materials out of the landfill annually — about five or six days worth of incoming garbage at the Dane County Landfill — through programs like “responsible recycling” of e-waste (“pretty much anything with a cord,” Harris said).

Still, 30% of donations to Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin end up in the landfill anyway. (St. Vinny’s doesn’t track unsold or unrecyclable donations but claims “trash is minimal” thanks to its busy Dig & Save Outlet Store, which sells clothes and household goods by the pound.)

It’s a conundrum. Goodwill strives to make the donation experience easy and convenient for people, but in doing so, they get all kinds of unusable donations, from used paint cans to chipped china to torn clothing, according to Kirsten Jaeckle, director of marketing, development and strategy.

Ultimately Goodwill has a long-term goal of moving toward zero waste. In the meantime, the organization struggles with too much stuff, just like the rest of us.

As writer Amanda Mull observed in The Atlantic, “People who feel soothed by the idea that their trash is someone else’s treasure tend not to distinguish between good, usable garments and actual trash when filling up donation bins.”

That shirt stained with a splash of greasy spaghetti sauce? “That is not something that St. Vinny’s wants,” said Cobb. Not even to squish into a 1,000-pound textile bale for wholesale.

But that shirt might have one last personal use, like cutting up for rags, for you or a neighbor.

Money for Nothing

As Buy Nothing booms, it’s also had growing pains. A decade in, after years of sinking their own unpaid labor into the organization, the original founders of the Buy Nothing Project have trademarked the name, started a public benefit corporation and moved off of Facebook. They’ve developed a proprietary app for iPhone and Android. That, along with some ideological differences on group rules, upset some people.

Nancy Wong, a consumer psychologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, sees the irony in trying to make money with an app for free stuff.

“As a marketer, I just find that evolution very interesting. It was borne out of a desire to escape the marketplace, but then they find themselves coming back to the marketplace,” she said. “It’s almost a victim of its own popularity.”

What I found in talking with Madison-area Buy Nothing participants, group administrators and others vested in the reuse economy is that the spirit of this mutual-aid network is strong enough to exist outside of the official Buy Nothing Project.

No one I spoke with uses the official Buy Nothing Project app or is particularly interested in it.

“Facebook is where all of us already are and so that’s the place to communicate with each other,” Gaines Day said.

Maybe the app will take off, maybe it won’t. At this point, Buy Nothing goes beyond any specific organization or venue. Corbett thinks of it more as a mindset, even as “consumerism and waste continue to thrive” all around us.

“It’s a pretty old mindset. People borrowed, lended, relied on neighbors,” she said. “Hopefully it's making a comeback.”

One time Cunningham posted a broken rain barrel with a huge crack in it. To her delight, someone wanted to turn it into a flower bed.

“I was just like, ‘Wow, that’s a huge piece of junk that wasn’t put into the landfill. … This is so magical. Like, not only do you get to see it go into the hands of people in your community, you know it’s getting used.”