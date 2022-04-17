Sarah Weh wants you to think more about what you wear.
The Fort Atkinson resident and Edgewood College alumna specializes in sustainable fashion — whether she’s designing runway looks or more practical, ready-to-wear pieces. Her work has been featured in Madison’s Art Fair on the Square and the Madison Reading Project’s “Read(y) to Wear” show — and it will be on display once again at “Read(y) to Wear” in May.
Weh spoke with the Cap Times about her life as a young entrepreneur, some of her favorite designs and why sustainable fashion doesn’t always have to break the bank.
Cap Times: Let’s start with a big-picture look at how you got to where you are now.
Weh: I’m like a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to small business. I have been a young entrepreneur since middle school (about 10 years ago) when I started selling my own dog treats. I was an Irish dancer at that time, so I was paying for classes, dresses, hotel fees — just stuff like that, trying to help my parents out.
From there, I went to high school, and dancing became more involved in my life, and I was doing international festivals. So I kept the dog treat business going, and I would do two farmers markets — I would go to school Monday through Friday, bake Friday night and then Saturday, I would do my local farmers market in Fort Atkinson and one in Monona on Sundays.
I graduated high school in 2017, and in my senior year in high school, I signed up for the AP Art Studio class at my school. (My work) kind of rolled into making clothing, something wearable, something functional. At first, it just started, using material I had around my house — bubble wrap, puzzle pieces, bike tires, bottle caps.
And then I started at Edgewood College, where I was going to class Monday through Thursday, baking dog treats Friday through Sunday — and then starting to do art shows.
And it was in college at Edgewood that you started looking into the fashion industry. What did you study there?
I ended up studying web design and development — so I work on computers and stuff, make websites, and then I have two minors in art studio and graphic design. But when I was running my dog treat business, I pretty much solely ran it through social media, so I am pretty good on the social media algorithms.
As of right now I'm just freelancing. I have a lot of small business connections, obviously being at the farmers market and doing a lot of networking through events and stuff. Just trying to help nonprofit organizations and small businesses find their brand become more aware of who they are and what they're trying to do, and help them give another perspective — whether it's branding, marketing or environmental awareness of the process of their business and stuff like that — that's where I'm at at the moment.
It seems like there are probably a lot of perceptions of what sustainable fashion is, and more importantly, what it isn’t. How do you define it?
It's hard to define sustainable fashion. You have the environmental aspect, you have the social aspect of fair trade, and then you also have the business aspect. It's looking at sustainability from the entire cycle of fashion, not just a specific point of whether you're selling or trying to make money — but you're looking at it as a circular business structure.
What I try to stress is, just be knowledgeable and know who and what you're buying from, and that's the biggest thing — and that will, I think in the return, you'll be more conscious of what you're buying and how often you're buying.
It’s a never-ending discussion. What I stress is, just be knowledgeable and learn about where you’re buying from. And this doesn’t have to be just clothing — this can be about any purchase that you make.
So does sustainable fashion always mean expensive fashion?
There are definitely ways to be sustainable without spending a bunch of money.
Buy less. Know who you’re buying from. Buying secondhand is always good.
There are five Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose and reimagine.
What are some of your favorite pieces that you’ve designed?
I work with unconventional materials in general — so I did a whole entire dress out of bottle caps. There were 900 bottle caps, and then to connect each one, you had to use two split rings per bottle cap to create a grid formation. So that’s 1,800 split rings, and every split ring gets connected to two bottle caps. So that’s 3,600 connections. It’s nothing crazy, but it’s super durable, really flexible — it’s almost like chain mail. To see that one in movement — it makes noise. I really like the sound of that one.
I’ve done stuff out of bike tires. I’ve done a wrap made from repurposed fabrics from my grandma, and I actually take bike tires and cut them to make them look like feathers, and I intertwine them and I bend the bike tire backwards, so it kind of creates that motion of a feather.
I've done a pair of like wings. That one was an engineering spectacle in terms of trying to figure out the harness. How's the harness going to fit? How is it going to attach to the wings? How are the wings going to function? So, I not only think about the materials, but I think about the functionality with a lot of my pieces as well.
I also did a piece called memory-wear — it's pretty much like a big ballgown dress made completely out of paper. I used my grandma's fabric patterns on the base of the skirt, and then I used dictionary paper, there's tissue paper in there. Music paper — any tan or cream-colored paper I used. And then I also used my grandpa's travel maps for the flowers. So it's just kind of like a nostalgic piece that I really enjoy wearing.
Where can people see your work, and where can they buy things that you make?
As of right now, I'm currently scheduled to be participating in the Read(y) to Wear fashion show by the Madison Reading Project on May 12. It's a great organization to support.
You can check me out online at wehsar.com. And you can find me popping up in Madison with more of my upcycled wool wearables — more wearable use rather than avant garde runway stuff. You can also follow me on Facebook and Instagram.