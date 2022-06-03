June is Pride Month, and Madison is celebrating all month long. If you’re looking to join in, here’s a roundup of some of the Pride events happening in Madison:
Proud as F#@K, Friday — Dark Horse’s LGBTQ+ showcase is set to support and celebrate Pride Month. The show features all LGBTQ+ artists and runs all of June, with a kickoff reception at 7 tonight at the bar, 756 E. Washington Ave.
darkhorsemadison.com/event/proud-as-fk-an-lgbtq-art-show/
2022 Trek Pride Ride, Saturday — Trek and Forward Madison FC are hosting the Trek Pride Ride to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This nationwide Trek Pride Ride kicks off in Madison at Breese Stevens Field. Registration is at 2 p.m. the ride starts at 3 p.m., and the event is followed by a happy hour and includes a chance to meet Forward Madison players, bike valet parking, and fun activities for all ages.
https://www.forwardmadisonfc.com/bike-to-breese-june-4th/
Forward Madison FC Pride Night, June 11 — Forward Madison is hosting a Pride-themed match at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event will include access to LGBTQ+ resources, Pride merch, and more.
https://www.forwardmadisonfc.com/news/2022/03/11/forward-madisons-2022-theme-night-schedule/
Pride Drag Brunch, June 12 —Hosted by Brianna Banx$, this buffet style brunch at 10 a.m. at Vintage Brewing Co., 674 S. Whitney Way includes community and a fun and interactive performance. Face and body painting will also be available to attendees. Tickets are $35, and participants must be 18 years or older.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drag-brunch-at-vintage-tickets-315516216497
2022 Pride Business Showcase, June 16 — This celebration of Pride event, running from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank, 1 S. Pinckney St., is a chance to network with community members and various businesses that support LGTBQ+ business and business leaders.
https://business.wislgbtchamber.com/events/details/pride-business-showcase-3360
Queer Nature: A Bird and Plant Outing, June 16 and June 18 — Explore Madison’s Picnic Point while celebrating Pride month with The Feminist Bird Club’s Madison Chapter. The club is hosting two LGBTQ+ Pride outings, and will be chatting about queer birds, learning about plants, and creating community.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queer-nature-a-bird-and-plant-outing-tickets-354133842857?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Madison Mallards Pride Night, June 17 — Catch a Madison Mallards game at 6:35 p.m. while supporting Pride Night at the Duck Pond at Warner Park. Enjoy a night of baseball while learning about and supporting LGBTQ+ organizations. There will also be Madison Mallard Pride hats available for purchase. Tickets should be purchased in advance.
https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/2022-promotional-schedule/
Pride Pop-up Market, June 19 — Join Madison area small businesses in celebrating Pride month at the Graduate Madison, 601 Langdon St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Support Madison entrepreneurs while supporting LGBTQ+ communities. Vendors include Atamo Vintage, Evie Jewelry and more.
https://www.graduatehotels.com/madison/events/pride-pop-up-market/
2022 OPEN Annual Dinner, June 23 — The 12th annual OPEN Dinner at Monona Terrace is a chance for Madisonians to network, support community development, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s theme is “Redefine Professional- Come as You Are,” and includes dinner and a presentation. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., and tickets range from $45 to $750.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-annual-dinner-tickets-320383033277
Live on Queen Street: Drag and Dance Block Party, June 24 — The summer Live on King Street free concert series (which has been moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. this year) becomes Live on Queen Street for one night as Bianca Lynn Breeze hosts a free dance party features drag queens and live bands and DJs. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
https://majesticmadison.com/event/live-on-queen-st/
CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 24-June 26 — The theater scene in Madison is gearing up for Pride with a weekend full of celebration of original queer stories told by queer writers. The events, put on at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., include one-act plays, original short plays and staged readings of new works. There will also be free workshops and masterclasses open to the public.
https://www.stageq.org/current-season
Punk Pride Night with Falling Flat, June 30 — To close Pride Month, Crucible Madison, 3116 Commercial Ave., is hosting Punk Pride Night including headliner Falling Flat as well as other musical guests. The event is a chance for folks to listen to music and create community. The cover charge is $5.