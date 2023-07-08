Cayce Osborne’s thriller “I Know What You Did” is a love letter to Madison — written from the point of view of a character who hates Madison.
Osborne lives with her husband and two sons on Madison’s west side, and her affection for the city runs through almost every page of her debut novel, which will be in stores Tuesday, July 18 and is available for pre-order. There are references to field trips to the School Forest, the tantalizing smell from the Bagels Forever bakery, even a lament for the long-gone Michael’s Frozen Custard on Monroe Street.
But those observations are channeled through Osborne’s main character, Petal Woznewski. Petal, formerly named Petta, fled Madison for New York City after graduating from West High School in 1994, but is dragged back home by the publication of a bestseller called “No One Suspected.” The book, written under an assumed name, turns out to be a lightly fictionalized account of a tragic incident that happened to Petal and her two best friends in high school. And whoever wrote the novel suggests that Petal is at fault.
Mixing suspense, emotion and a fair bit of cheeky humor, “I Know What You Did” follows Petal’s investigation into who wrote the book, and why they want to unearth buried secrets, with excerpts from the fictional “No One Suspected” threaded throughout.
“I Know What You Did” will be published by Crooked Lane Books on July 18, and the following night Osborne will host a book signing at Mystery to Me (which is alluded to in the book but not named) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
I usually try not to ask fiction writers how much of their books are based on real life. But given the premise of “I Know What You Did,” I think I can make an exception.
This is actually the fifth book I've written and the first to be published. It started as an exercise of, “Can I write someone really different than myself?” (For) a lot of my main characters, I would say, "Well, what would I do in this instance?” In this case, I said, “What is the opposite of what I would do?” And I kind of fell in love with this character, and her weirdness and her hiding from things in her past.
But I am from Madison. I moved from the east side to the west side after sixth grade, and I feel like I have a feel for all of these different sections of Madison. So that informed the plot, but none of the people are based on real people. Including myself.
How did you capture the viewpoint, in the book-within-the-book of “No One Suspected,” of Madison West High students in the 1990s?
I graduated the same year as Petal did, so I just had to think a lot about that. I looked through my yearbook, and just sort of tried to remember, you know, what classes did I take freshman year? And what was it like changing for gym class every day and sort of insecurities that come along with that. And also having moved from one school to another from sixth to seventh grade, just being that new kid and for those insecurities.
You studied journalism and wrote for Brava magazine for a while, and are now a graphic designer as well as a writer. How did you make the transition from journalism to fiction?
I realized I didn't love being in a newsroom all the time, I didn't have that drive to chase a story. I wanted to be more creative with my writing. I have some habits that cross over, because I’m trained to do this, and I like the writing part. But I don’t have the “Go after the story" killer instinct. I want to not have to stick to the facts.
This is the first novel you’ve published but the fifth book you’ve written. How did you start writing novels?
Before, I would think of something, and think “Maybe this could be a book.” I would start it and then I’d completely lose confidence in my ideas. I just sort of let it go. And then I had two kids, and I was getting toward 40 and thought I should just do it. Challenge myself, pick an idea, don’t stop, and go till you’re done, and prove to myself that I could actually do this.
That was the first book I ever wrote. And then I just kept practicing, and learning about publishing (and) how you send out query letters to agents. That was a huge process that I had to learn about.
When you finished “I Know What You Did,” did it feel different to you than the other four?
It felt like this one clicked in a way. The other ones were maybe underbaked in a way, when I thought I was finished with them. Or maybe this was the genre that I finally found my lane in. My husband is always one of my first readers, and he’s very good at finding the plot holes. He’ll be like, "You said this on page 15, but on page 57 you said something else.” Even he said, “This one feels more like a book I would read by choice, not one that my wife is making me read.”
While there’s a lot of darkness in “I Know What You Did,” there’s a lot of humor, too, particularly from Petal’s perspective on the world. (The first line of the book is, “Substitute gynecologists are the worst.”) Why was including humor important to you?
I like a book with an edge, but I don’t like books that are all edge. So I wanted a balance. I know that not everybody’s going to like her or her sense of humor but I know there’s a group out there that she’ll speak to. I love that sort of thing, the wry aside, someone muttering something under their breath, just something to keep the dark elements from feeling too heavy.
You were able to find agents for a couple of your previous books, but didn’t get published. Now you are being published by a smaller press and don’t have an agent. What’s that like?
I’m very happy with Crooked Lane and what they’ve done. I’m doing a little of my own legwork, but I also kind of like that, because at least I’m learning. I’m not handing over everything and wondering what’s going to happen. I’m taking my fate into my hands a little bit more and getting out of my comfort zone. I went to the west side Barnes & Noble the other day and was like, "Hello, who might I speak to about shelf space?”
It’s not my natural self to put myself out there too much. But I’m getting better at it.