Monona Terrace is hosting its 25-year anniversary celebration, “Building on a Dream,” this Saturday evening at the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens.
The rooftop opens at 5:30 p.m. and the event, which features local food vendors, live music and a cash bar, officially begins an hour later. Entrance is free and no tickets are required, although capacity will be limited to 3,000 guests.
Performances begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue throughout the evening until 9:30 p.m., when a drone light show over Lake Monona will conclude the night’s festivities.
“The community is invited to this fun and free celebration,” Monona Terrace spokesperson Kristen Durst said in an email. “We’re thrilled to toast our success and celebrate 25 years in a big way, and more importantly, to thank our community for their tremendous support over these years.”
'Dream civic center'
Monona Terrace opened in 1997, but the idea of connecting Madison to its second-largest lake is over 80 years old.
Famed Wisconsin-born architect Frank Lloyd Wright first proposed the Terrace in 1938 as a “dream civic center.” Despite Wright’s reputation as a pioneer of Prairie School-style architecture and as the inventor of the modern open office, the Dane County Board rejected his plan by just one vote.
Wright later received permission to build a scaled-back auditorium on the lakeshore, but those plans fell apart due to World War II and new city height restrictions.
Wright died in 1959, but his idea for a lakefront crown jewel lived on. It was reconsidered and rejected numerous times by the city until the plan was revived as a convention center in the early 1990s under Madison mayor Paul Soglin. Monona Terrace finally opened in 1997, 59 years after its initial conception.
The Terrace’s iconic arched facade has since become a centerpiece of the city’s skyline and identity.
“Madison ranks highly for livability and for its wealth of amenities, and Monona Terrace and its breathtaking lakeside downtown location is the connection to it all,” Durst said.
No masks are required for Saturday’s celebration, but according to the Terrace website, preparation for all events at the venue will follow CDC cleaning and disinfecting guidelines.
Performance schedule
5:30 p.m. | Extra Crispy Brass Band, a New Orleans-style brass ensemble playing turn-of-the-century classics, Louis Armstrong renditions and original compositions
6:30 p.m. | Dynamic Badgerettes, an award-winning youth majorette national championship dance team run by performing arts non-profit The House Urban Arts, Inc.
7:00 p.m. | Orquesta MAS – Madison All Stars, a 12-member local salsa band featuring diverse Latin rhythms
8:00 p.m. | DJ Pain 1, a Madison-based producer who previously worked for famous rap artists including 50 Cent, Nipsey Hussle, Public Enemy, Ludacris, Lil Baby and Rick Ross
8:30 p.m. | The People Brothers Band, a Midwest-based rhythm and soul group
The “Building on a Dream” celebration will be delayed to Sunday, July 24 if inclement weather occurs on Saturday.