Professor Brian Cox said it’s not unheard of for him to use off-color language when he speaks about science (“I’m from Manchester, and I can’t help it”). But he certainly swears much, much less than the Scottish actor and star of HBO’s “Succession” who shares his name.
In fact, it may be the audience members who say “Holy s---!” under their breaths as Cox appears in Madison at the Capitol Theater, 201 State St., next Thursday. Cox, a world-renowned British physicist and lecturer, deals with some mind-blowing subjects, from the latest research into black holes to the origins of the universe, in his new show “Horizons: A 21st Century Odyssey.” Cox’s talk uses giant LCD screens, cutting-edge computer graphics and other high-tech tools, meaning the evening will be a feast for the eyes as well as the mind.
Cox is a professor of particle physics in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Manchester and the Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science. He’s appeared in arenas before audiences of 15,000, and created the hit science series “Universe” and “The Planets” for the BBC.
He’s also had dinner with the other Brian Cox, to the confusion of the restaurant staff. “He arrived first and said, ‘Table for Brian Cox.’ And he went in. And then about 10 minutes later, I arrived late, and asked for a table for Brian Cox. And the panic on their faces!”
On a tour bus last week on his way from Montreal to Toronto, Cox talked about black holes, the common questions posed by art and science, and why it would be good for politicians to be shot into space:
How much does “Horizons” change from night to night?
We're always playing around and it's always changing a bit. I think you just get a feel about what people are really interested in, and where they'd like to go deeper. Whether it'd be 1,000 people or 15,000 people, there's a certain kind of silence that means that they're really interested and listening. It’s very strange that you get to be an expert on different kinds of silence, interested or baffled.
What’s the new research about black holes you talk about?
It concerns what's called the information paradox, which goes back to Stephen Hawking's work from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Back then it was thought that black holes appeared to destroy information. So if you throw things in the black hole, or fall in yourself, it seemed as if that information vanished from the universe forever. And that's a big problem, a real paradox.
And in 2019, it was essentially solved. Now we’re pretty sure the information is preserved, and it comes out of the black hole in the far future. The lesson is that space and time themselves seem not to be fundamental. They emerge from something deeper. Einstein had this beautiful phrase that, when you pay attention to nature, you catch a glimpse of something deeply hidden, which is the deep structure of reality.
It seems to me that the questions you’re asking are the same questions often asked in art: What does it mean to be human? What is our place in the universe?
Definitely. The interesting question raised by cosmology and physics is what does it mean to live a finite, fragile life in an infinite, eternal universe. The thing about cosmology is that it forces us to confront questions, universal questions, that everyone thinks about. When you realize that there are something like two trillion galaxies in the observable universe, maybe 400 billion suns in each one, you’re forced to say that we’re definitely very small.
But you’re also forced to ask questions like, “What place does life have in the universe?” Always, in the background, we should be trying to understand what these things mean. And that’s not the province of science alone.
The subtitle of the show references Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” What is it about the movie that reflects some of the themes you talk about?
Kubrick initially was going to call it “Journey Beyond the Stars.” And it was always explicit that he wanted to explore the unlimited possibilities of space. That’s a very important part of the show. I speak about why I think there are very few civilizations in a typical galaxy. The future of intelligence in the Milky Way could be in our hands, and that’s the backdrop of “2001.” How important is intelligent life in the universe? I think it’s extremely important. A universe without life is a meaningless universe.
Once you take that position, you have to start asking questions about whether we are doing enough to ensure there is a future for intelligence in our neighborhood, meaning the Milky Way. We might be responsible for the future of intelligence in our galaxy. It's a provocative thing to say. But the point of the show is to be provocative. To send people out looking at the world differently, to look at the stars differently, and to think about that place in the universe.
Space travel is something that is becoming more feasible to more and more people. Is it something that you’d like to do in your lifetime?
I'd love to. I've been really fortunate to meet a lot of astronauts. And they all say that the experience of seeing the Earth from space changed their life. There is clearly a powerful experience to be had, seeing our planet from space.
There’s an argument that we should send every single world leader into space, and bring most of them back. Just because there’s something about seeing your planet as it really is, as a fragile thing, just changes the way we think about our responsibility to the world and to the people that live in it. I think that would be a good use of taxpayer dollars.