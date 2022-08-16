For all the practice, preparation and perseverance it takes to win a championship, it also takes a culmination of random events and might-have-beens. You know, just like real life.
That was precisely the case with the Wisconsin women’s volleyball team when it won its first NCAA championship last December — a lot of hard work and a whole lot of little things that years later became really big things.
Sports writer Dennis Punzel captures the moments big and small with his new book, “Point Wisconsin,” which tells the story of the people, places and events that led to the Badgers’ volleyball title that was years in the making.
Punzel, a former Capital Times reporter and editor, has covered the team since 2013 for the Wisconsin State Journal. While he had a wealth of his own newspaper stories to tap into, Punzel wanted to start fresh and tell a bigger picture story about the Badgers’ title pursuit. That included the career of Coach Kelly Sheffield, who rose through the ranks in a sport he had never played, and looking back at the decades at Wisconsin prior to Sheffield’s arrival.
“The challenge was to find a story that would be compelling after telling that story in real time,” Punzel said of the NCAA title. “How can you already tell people what they already know and everyone knows how it ends?”
In doing so, Punzel’s book shows that while the trek to the title took the expected blood, sweat and tears, there were also a lot of other steps — many of which didn’t even take place in Madison — that made the title possible.
“Everything in life, there are various accidents along the way of good fortune or bad fortune,” Punzel said. “Kelly benefited from a program that was good enough that someone like (all-American and U.S. national team member) Lauren Carlini would be interested in it, but a tough enough stretch that there was a coaching change.”
In 2012, Sheffield left his job at Dayton to come to Madison, replacing Pete Waite.
“He was happy at Dayton and there were just a select number of schools he would have seen as a step up. His parents had moved to Dayton, his sister had moved to Dayton. It was the perfect setting and boom, one of the five schools he would have gone to comes along.”
Punzel also lays out a lot of other “What ifs?” that led to Sheffield even being in that position. What if the Badgers didn’t have a player in the early 2000s named Maria Carlini that an unrelated youngster named Lauren with the same last name saw and decided then that Wisconsin was her favorite team? What if (all-American and national player of the year) Dana Rettke hadn’t decided she wanted to concentrate on volleyball instead of basketball?
What if Sheffield hadn’t volunteered to help a high school classmate coach the JV volleyball team at their high school even though he didn’t know the first thing about the sport? What if a college volleyball coach hadn’t asked the young club coach/bartender helping at her summer camp, “What are you doing with your life?”
Punzel knows all about unexpected paths. He had been a sports writer in Green Bay, Stevens Point and at The Capital Times, covering the Brewers (including the World Series in 1982), high school sports, the Packers and Badgers men’s basketball.
He left sports to become The Capital Times’ business editor, a switch he made to be home more with his young children. After the Cap Times changed from an afternoon daily to a digital-first news site and print weekly, Punzel shifted to the State Journal, working as an editor and reporter in sports and some news reporting.
But when the Badgers unexpectedly went to the volleyball Final Four in 2013, Punzel went along too. It turned into a whole new beat for him, and he’s been on it ever since.
“It’s opened a chapter I never could have imagined,” Punzel said. “I don’t watch the NFL much anymore, except I’ll watch the Packers. I don’t know who the tight end for the Chargers is, but I know who the libero for Nebraska is.”
The championship season gave him the impetus to write a book, which hadn’t really been his plan. He kicked around the idea with Sheffield a few years earlier and the coach gave him additional access to team meetings, film sessions and other things beyond Punzel’s volleyball beat. But without a title, Punzel just didn’t think there was a book there.
That changed in 2021. After coming close and having the talent to win a title since the 1990s, the pieces finally came together when the Badgers defeated Big Ten rival and five-time NCAA champion Nebraska on Dec. 18, 2021. Besides being a fun season for Punzel to cover, it was a reward for loyal fans who packed the Field House.
They seem to like “Point Wisconsin” too, Punzel said.
“We had one signing and people were wound all through the bookstore and out the door and around the block waiting,” Punzel said. “Though I know that’s because Dana and (all-American) Sydney Hilley were there — I have no false illusions about that. But that tells me there are people who are into it and they want to celebrate a championship.”