Bob Hanneman, a Madison artist remembered for his intricate, garden-inspired drawings and his advocacy for other artists with disabilities, died last week at the age of 90.
A public celebration of Hanneman’s life will be held at St. Mary’s Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive,, at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.
Born on May 7, 1932, Hanneman spent his early childhood years in Madison. He was enrolled in school and learning to read and write when the state advised his parents that he should be institutionalized at the Northern Wisconsin Colony and Training School in Chippewa Falls due to a cognitive disability that caused seizures, according to his nephew Michael Sloan.
“That was kind of a dark period in his life,” Sloan said.
Hanneman would later tell his older sister, Sloan’s mother, that he turned to art as a way to avoid trouble with others. “It was a way for him to escape,” Sloan said. He found escape too, in gardening, which would become one of the signature themes of his pen and felt-tipped marker drawings. “Plants weren’t mean to him,” Sloan said.
In his 30s, the self-taught artist moved back in with his parents in Madison, where he set up an art station in his bedroom. At age 59, he moved into his own apartment, waking early to draw religious and nature-inspired images before heading to Felly’s Greenhouse, where he worked for years.
“I'm up at 3:00 a.m., working on my art work, until it's time to go to work. I take my time and concentrate on it. I think about all kinds of birds, rabbits and people while I'm drawing,” Hanneman said in an artist statement shared by ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, a nonprofit that provides a platform for artists with disabilities to sell their work, which supported Hanneman for more than 30 years.
A style all his own
Hanneman’s work is extraordinary in its detail, said ARTS for ALL art director Peter Bovenmeyer. “He’ll draw 1,000 tiny flowers and just fill up a large poster board. From a distance, you don't even really understand what it is and then you get up close and you see it, and it's just really marvelous.”
Some Hanneman works feature a hundred lines of tiny flower pots. Others show scenes of gardeners planting or birds flying. “It's that combination of this simple joy mixed with a really impressive, ritualistic approach to art,” Bovenmeyer said.
“When you see it, you immediately recognize it: That’s a Bob Hanneman. There's no one else doing work like it.”
Hanneman’s cheery work drew multitudes of fans and patrons, selling well at the nonprofit’s booth at the annual Art Fair on the Square and at other events. “I have no idea how many pieces we've sold throughout his time working with us, but I'm sure it’s in the thousands of works,” Bovenmeyer said.
Hanneman’s art has been featured in Fortune Magazine and on the cover of a 1992 Lands’ End catalog. His pieces are included in the Harvey A. Stevens International Collection of Art by People with Developmental Disabilities, on display at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Waisman Center.
Other works hang at The Library Cafe & Bar near UW-Madison, M-N-M Coffeehouse in Waunakee and the Black Earth Children’s Museum, said Dane St. Pierre, a former self-employment coordinator for Madison Area Rehabilitation Centers, who for a decade helped Hanneman promote his work.
“There was places around the city that absolutely loved his work, and they shared the same love I had for his art,” St. Pierre said.
Meanwhile, Hanneman promoted the work of others. “He was kind of the big name, so to speak, in the arts and disabilities communities,” Bovenmeyer said. “I think he was aware of that, and he really made an effort to support other artists.”
“We are all artists, and all people deserve the chance to show their work,” Hanneman said in a quote shared by Bovenmeyer.
Artwork now on display
When Hanneman’s health began to deteriorate around two years ago, he moved to St. Mary’s Care Center, a nursing home, where he drew prolifically in the community room.“He was always working on something … anywhere where he could find a table,” said Jan Holling, who volunteered as Hanneman’s court-appointed guardian for the last two and a half years of his life.
Among her tasks: keeping Hanneman stocked with the supplies he needed. “Anytime I asked somebody, ‘Is there anything Bob needs?’ he always needed poster board and he always needed markers,” Holling said.
Then, last summer, as Hanneman’s vision and coordination worsened, he stopped drawing. Around that time, Holling and Bovenmeyer got a call from staff at MARC asking them to pick up the art they’d been storing for Hanneman.
“Two-thirds of that room was filled with Bob’s things,” said Holling, who estimates that there were around 700 pieces of original, unframed art, as well as mugs, mouse pads and note cards printed with his work. “We had no idea he had this much stuff.”
Using some of those pieces and borrowing others from private collections, Bovenmeyer organized a retrospective exhibition that filled ART for ALL’s building at 1709 Aberg Ave., featuring around 40 of Hanneman’s drawings. Hanneman attended the opening.
The exhibition was scheduled to close in December, but it was so well received that it’s since been extended through at least the end of January, Bovenmeyer said, and could be extended longer. Visitors can see it anytime the nonprofit is open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
A model of kindness
In addition to art, Hanneman loved playing cards and participating in his church, Good Shepherd Lutheran in Madison. In his younger years, he’d compete in the broad jump in the Special Olympics. He enjoyed being with his extended family and used to spend summers at his parents’ lake house in Montello, where he tended a garden and admonished his young nieces and nephews when they fought.
“I think he probably suffered at other people's comments when he was little, and he never wanted one of us to say something unkind about another,” Sloan recalled.
Holling, who previously served as director of the Central Wisconsin Center, a state facility for people with intellectual disabilities, noted that if Hanneman had been born now instead of nearly a century ago, he would never have been institutionalized. His life, she said, might have been very different.
Fortunately, she said, he was able to spend most of his adult life outside of such a facility. “People really did a great job of supporting him in the community and helping him do the things that he needed help with, but giving him the independence to do things that he really liked.”
Hanneman died peacefully on the morning of Jan. 6 after about two weeks in hospice care. “There couldn’t have been a … better way for Bob to transition to his new life than that,” Holling said.