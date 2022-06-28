What started as an idea between Kay Phillips and Karen Laudon bloomed into a mini art gallery that connects a near west Madison neighborhood.
The Bloom Art Gallery was created in the VanChaMasShe cul de sac, representing the area of Van Hise Avenue, Chamberlain Avenue, Mason Street and Shepard Terrace next to Hoyt Park.
Bloom Art Gallery is a neighborhood art project, standing on a wooden post about three feet tall, with miniature artwork installed behind a window. It highlights art projects and creations from children in the VanChaMasShe neighborhood.
Phillips got the idea when she saw that another one of her friends had a poetry stand in their neighborhood.
“I was thinking, ‘Boy, I wish we had something here like that’,” Phillips said. “I live in the cul de sac, so I couldn’t put anything in front of my house because nobody would ever see it.
“So I contacted Karen, and we started talking. Karen said she had a dream of having a little art gallery for children. That’s how we got started.”
The Bloom Art Gallery was installed on April 1, 2021. Heidi and Hank Eberhardt, ages 9 and 7, were the first children in the neighborhood to contribute to the gallery with pictures of cats and dinosaurs. Their father, Mitch, said that it’s nice to see the foot traffic the gallery has created and people will walk in the middle of the street just to get to see it and read what’s inside.
After the first two children, several other kids got interested in contributing to the gallery. The idea was to allow each child a spot in the gallery for an allotted amount of time, then move onto the next child artist.
Once each child submitted their first piece of artwork, they are awarded with a Certificate of Accomplishment and Neighborhood Spirit, along with mini canvas and easel to create another piece of artwork for the gallery.
“We weren’t sure at all what to expect,” Laudon said. “We didn’t know if there would be a lot of kids who wanted to do it or so we’ve kind of played it by ear at the beginning. We’ve tried to do some kind of thematic ideas. I think the group show in particular, I think has been very fun.”
Ron Fredenberg is the handyman who created the stand where the art is held outside. The gallery was a project he took on during the slower winter months. Phillips has known him for 20 years and was elated that he agreed to help them create the gallery.
“It just seemed like a good idea,” Fredenberg said. “I will say, when it was done, and up, and the kids were putting their art in it, I really never felt better about accomplishing any project. I mean, when I was done with this project, it just gave me a good feeling. And I think that’ll be hard to duplicate.”
Fredenberg added lights to it with a timer for it to be lit during the night. People enjoy walking past while it’s lit and looking at the kids’ artwork inside.
Community celebration
Eight-year-old T Waldera enjoys celebrating the gallery because “then we all get to put something in there. We can see lots of different stuff. It is really fun to see new stuff all the time.”
The Waldera family is one of the families in the neighborhood with children who contribute to the gallery. Allison Waldera appreciates the gallery and how it has sparked creativity in the neighborhood kids.
“It’s been really nice to see all the other kiddos,” Waldera said. “I get lots of artwork from my own kiddos, but it’s really nice to see how talented your neighbor kids are. I think anything to keep us together, doing stuff together as a community was helpful.”
The Bloom Art Gallery celebrated its one year anniversary in April. Neighbors celebrated with cupcakes from Bloom Bake Shop and the kids wrote “Happy Birthday Art Box. We are a Gallery Family’’ in chalk on the sidewalk.
“We were trying to decide on a name thinking for the community and obviously geared toward children,” Laudon said. “I came up with Bloom because it’s about children opening up and growing. It’s set in a little garden area along the side of the house there. But mostly about the children. The idea that they’re growing and expanding their little worlds.”
Laudon has since moved away from the neighborhood, but intends to stay involved.
“I got to know these kids,” she said. “They’re all such characters. Everything about working with this gallery has been pure joy.”