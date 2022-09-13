Black women artists from a variety of media will gather on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. to discuss how Madison institutions can better support them and their work.
In a free panel sponsored by the Madison Arts Commission and the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, five women will talk, in part, about the recent breakdown of trust around the "Ain't I A Woman?" Triennial exhibition at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
"Madison is a community that appreciates civil public discourse," said city arts administrator Karin Wolf. "One of the things I've been hearing from people is there hasn't been an opportunity to get together and talk about what's happened."
Lilada Gee, a digital artist, muralist, preacher and author, is scheduled to speak. She runs a project called Defending Black Girlhood, and her work was featured in the Triennial until it was vandalized earlier this summer at MMoCA.
Also appearing on the panel will be Madison's former poet laureate, Fabu Carter, and a young poet, Grace Ruo, who's a first year student in the University of Wisconsin-Madison's First Wave program, in the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives.
Rounding out the speakers is Catrina Sparkman, an author of fiction and nonfiction. She's also a theater artist and the artistic director of the Creator's Cottage, a makerspace in south Madison for women artists of color. And Sonia Valle, a musician, visual artist and teacher at Leopold Elementary School, will perform before the panel begins and speak on it as well.
The event is scheduled for the community room at Madison College's Goodman South campus, 2429 Perry St., where there's room for about 200 people. Registration is free, and once it fills up, the city will send a Zoom link for people to attend virtually.
This panel of artists was originally planned to be held at MMoCA in July as part of "Ain't I A Woman?" which closes on Oct. 9. The panel encountered several delays during the summer, and in that time many artists removed their work from the exhibition.
According to arts administrator Wolf, organizers then decided "to have the discussion in a more neutral location."
"We're really excited to center the voices of Black women artists and hear directly from them," Wolf said. "We want people who are giving out funding to listen to the artists themselves, about what will help them. Black women are saying they're not being supported, so let's have a conversation... about what could help propel their careers."
The events at MMoCA lately have been traumatic for the arts community, Wolf said.
"Racialized harm has a negative impact on the arts ecology in Madison. We want to explore how we can heal, how we can go forward from here."