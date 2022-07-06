Featuring over 30,000 words, “Hamlet” has the distinction of being the longest of Shakespeare’s 37 plays — Kenneth Branagh's 1996 unabridged film version ran over four hours. But with an energetic cast, dramatic momentum and a tightened script, American Players Theatre’s new production is enjoyable and engaging.
It is running at The American Players Theatre through October 8. Directed by James DeVita, who played the villainous Claudius in APT’s last production of “Hamlet’ in 2013, this Shakespeare classic features Nate Berger in the title role.
The story begins with a conversation between guardsmen for a castle in Elisnore, Denmark. As Franscisco (Eduardo Xavier Curley-Carrillo) and Barnardo (Matthew Benenson Cruz) switch shifts, they see the Ghost of Hamlet’s father, King Hamlet (David Daniel).
Hamlet learns from his father’s ghost that his uncle Claudius (Triney Sandoval) killed his father to take the throne and is plotting against him. He is also enraged with his mother, Gertrude (Colleen Madden) for marrying his uncle two months after his father died.
Hamlet works diligently seeking revenge against his uncle, but his quest sets off a tragic chain reaction of events that encompasses not only his enemies but the innocent Ophelia (Alys Dickerson), daughter of Claudius’ chief advisor Polonius (Chiké Johnson).
The acting was witty, captivating and conveyed this story with ease. The storytelling felt natural and felt like the cast enjoyed performing their characters and had smooth transitions between scenes.
Dickerson was the only actress in the play who had singing lines, which helped display her character in different ways from the rest of the cast. She was particularly strong in the scene after Ophelia finds out about the death of Polonius at Hamlet’s hand, and loses her mind, going on manic screaming rampages. Daniel’s voice acting as the Ghost was loud and amplified the voice of his enraged character.
DeVita directed the play and made good use of the entire stage and venue of the Hill Theatre, with smooth transitions between scenes. The striking and spare set features a series of panels with horizontal bars, like those on a prison cell, that slid back and forth.
The costumes were aesthetically pleasing, with bold and solid colors. The actors were supported on stage by illuminating lights, and background noise and music created strategic and melodic transitions.
"Hamlet" highlights themes of betrayal, anger, love and death. This play is a journey through different emotions from Hamlet and the rest of the cast. But as dark as the subject matter is, the cast incorporated jokes throughout the play and conveyed the fun they had performing with each other during the performance.
This version of "Hamlet" is a nice introduction to Shakespeare for those who have never seen any of his works before.