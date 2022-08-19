Ten out of 23 artists have pulled their work from the prestigious 2022 Wisconsin Triennial, “Ain’t I A Woman?,” at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in response to what they describe as repeated failures by the museum to protect them and their art.
On Friday, a collective of those artists published an open letter to the museum. Their demands include the termination of museum director Christina Brungardt, financial restitution, public apologies and an open conversation with the artists about museum treatment.
MMoCA leadership “has failed to demonstrate meaningful care for this exhibition and its participants by both failing to secure against outside harm and repeatedly perpetrating institutional harm internally,” the letter reads.
Museum leadership had not responded to requests for comment by press time.
“Ain’t I A Woman,” guest curated by Milwaukee artist and gallery owner Fatima Laster, opened in April. It is set to run through Oct. 9 in the museum’s lobby and two first floor galleries at 227 State St.
A recent visit revealed an exhibition in the process of coming apart. Walls stood bare. The gift shop-turned-gallery space, once full of art, was almost completely empty.
“Every day we see a new email from an artist pulling out,” said Hedi Rudd, a member of the MMoCA board since early August. “They’re all waiting to hear from the museum.”
Artists say this Triennial was poorly supported, with none of the related events that other similar exhibitions have included in previous years. The museum was “ill-equipped” to host an exhibition featuring Black women artists, and needs to commit to “inclusivity efforts for future generations.” They want MMoCA to publish and share a diversity, equity and inclusion audit.
“I expected more,” wrote one artist, Nia Wilson, in the letter, adding that she is “truly disappointed in MMoCA (with) how we have all been treated and discriminated against because we are Black.”
Artists have expressed solidarity with Lilada Gee, a Madison artist whose work celebrates Black girl joy. Gee’s art was vandalized at the museum in June. Many point to a lack of a clear, public apology to Gee as a major reason things have escalated at MMoCA.
Gee, speaking at a Leaning into Allyship event on Tuesday night, said she’s been in contact with her fellow Triennial participants.
“Everybody feels it,” Gee said. “It’s resonating with all of them. And here’s the thing — my piece was supposed to be up there until October. I have de-installed it. How does that cost me as an artist, the people who would have seen my work? Maybe the new opportunities I would have had?
“The long term impact is emotional, spiritual, physical, economic,” she added. “There’s so many levels of this.”
‘So disrespectful’
The first public inciting incident for the current state of the Triennial occurred in March. Gee and Annik Dupaty, director of events and volunteers at MMoCA, were barred from entering the back door by an Overture Center staffer.
The women described the incident as an assault, one that was traumatizing for both. A petition circulated demanding an apology from Overture Center, which it issued vaguely through media.
Meanwhile, Gee left her mural unfinished and chose instead to present a blank canvas surrounded by art supplies and cut-outs, accompanied by an open letter about her experience.
A few months later, on June 24, a young mother and two children were left unsupervised to vandalize that installation in the Shop gallery. Museum staff tried to stop them, but the trio walked out with pieces of the work.
Brungardt followed the woman and children to the Capitol Square. There she made a call to Gee, “to diffuse the volatile situation by addressing and rebuffing the woman’s continued demands to take the artwork home.”
Gee said Brungardt asked if the woman could keep the work, a request that appalled her.
“My art was stolen, unsupervised,” she said on Tuesday, remembering the moment. “Someone came into the museum (and) vandalized my art and you’re calling me to ask me if they can take it home. Why are you asking me this? This is so disrespectful!”
Brungardt has been the director of MMoCA since summer 2020, having moved to Madison from Houston. She made apologies on behalf of the museum via various news reports at the time. A statement to the Cap Times in July sent by director of communications Marni McEntee read, in part, “MMoCA extends a sincere apology to Lilada Gee, the Guest Curator, and each artist featured in the exhibition.”
But Gee, who said she has since received a breast cancer diagnosis, said she no longer wants to discuss the issue with the museum. Overall, the lack of public response from the museum has fallen far short of what artists are asking for.
Leadership has yet to discuss the incident openly on its own website or social media. Two separate panels, including one with Black women curators, remain on hold.
In a scathing email written on Aug. 5 and shared with the Cap Times, Laster, the curator, called Brungardt’s statements to the media “dry, insincere and inaccurate” and referred to the Triennial as a “debacle” caused by Brungardt.
“You alone have ruined and brought disgrace to the Triennial and have heightened the community’s existing mistrust and distaste for MMoCA,” Laster wrote.
Laster said the museum had excluded her from communication with artists who’d requested the removal of their works, requests made “as a result of MMoCA’s clear lack of appreciation and protection of their work and their physical bodies.”
“This is about your denial of your biased undervaluing of the represented demographic and our work,” Laster wrote, and “your unwillingness to take accountability and admit to your mistakes.
“My request for complete organizational restructuring and your termination still stands.”
Transformative approach
The Triennial began as a biennial in 1978 at MMoCA’s predecessor, the Madison Art Center, and became a triennial in 1987. It has historically been a statewide survey of contemporary art in Wisconsin, for which the director and curators make studio visits around the state.
Senior curator emeritus Rick Axsom described it as “a prestigious exhibition that presents the best of contemporary art in Wisconsin.”
In April of last year, MMoCA announced that it would change the format. For the first time, it was seeking an outside guest curator with an “innovative and inclusive vision to bring a transformative approach to a cornerstone of MMoCA’s exhibition programming.”
MMoCA ultimately hired Laster, who owns and operates 5 Points Art Gallery in Milwaukee. A release quoted Laster in August 2021:
“Notwithstanding the very real obstacles that come with being doubly marginalized, I’m even more rhapsodic about unveiling and sharing with the audience the pervasive talent, majesty and prolific visual discourse that Black women artists possess and contribute to the art industry.”
That Laster would be working with a predominantly white institution was not lost on her or the community.
Supporters, including several artists later chosen to show work in the exhibition, wrote an open letter in September 2021. In it, they praised Laster’s selection and encouraged the museum and its board to provide “cross-departmental support,” “cross-disciplinary documentation” and the opportunity for Laster to hire staff and interns.
The Triennial could provide “a platform to see, understand, and bear witness to generations of artists whose voices and the historically white art canon have disregarded … ‘Ain’t I A Woman?’will redress this absence, and it will inspire and shape the next generation of curators, art critics, cultural advocates and, we imagine, MMoCA members and supporters.”
The exhibition opened in April, with Gee’s unfinished mural installation as part of it.
Now that room is mostly bare — nearby works by Kierston Ghaznavi and Nakeysha Roberts Washington (“voy*euris*tic”) have been removed.
Institutional impact
While it’s not without precedent for artists to remove their work from an exhibition, it is extremely rare.
In 2019, eight artists withdrew their work from the Whitney Biennial in protest of a board member’s ownership of “military supply companies that sell tear gas and bullets,” according to NPR. Three Iraqi artists recently pulled out of the Berlin Bienniale, protesting artwork that showed prisoners being tortured.
The artists who have pulled their work from the Wisconsin Triennial have done so for a host of reasons. Beyond a lack of transparency from museum leadership, their complaints include a lack of condition reports delivered to artists on receipt of their artwork and “multiple works installed unsafely, incorrectly and damaged upon installation.”
Emails from Laster and artists who are pulling their work have gone to the entire MMoCA Board of Trustees, including president Dynee Sheafor, which has met to discuss the issues. The executive committee recently delegated two trustees, Colin Good and Leslie Smith III, to talk with Triennial artists.
The board has yet to take a public stance. This concerns members like Rudd, who’s already considered resigning after less than three weeks.
“I don’t think the board knows what’s going on,” she said. Leadership “should have quickly done something a little more public and made sure, more importantly, that Fatima was on board and felt she was a part of the process. She … should have been brought in as a collaborative person from the jump.”
Some close to the museum worry these events could have a long term impact on the institution.
Axsom, the senior curator emeritus, said he’s heard from donors and art collectors who are angry and worried about the safety of the art. He expressed concern about low morale among museum staff and the impact on the artists, for whom showing in the Triennial was “an extraordinary opportunity … (in) a wonderful showcase.”
“I would hate to see the institution lose its credibility,” he said. “It’s concerning, because of my deep respect for the institution. I hate to see the reputation of MMoCA be sullied.”
Others in the Madison arts community want the museum to take the lead in clearing the air.
“Meet right now,” said Mark Fraire, head of Dane Arts. “Meet, address and generate action steps to make sure this does not happen again … because folks will come to their own conclusions if this situation is not addressed now.
“If it has not yet been done in person, it may just take a genuine ‘I am sorry’ from the MMoCA leadership.”
Rudd wants Brungardt to listen to the Black women on her own staff, including Dupaty.
“I was raised to trust Black women,” she said. “That’s not a catchphrase. You have the privilege of having two Black women on your staff telling you what you’ve done isn’t enough. You had staff people who told you this was coming.
“Listen to them, or deal with what happens.”