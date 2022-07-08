After 18 years as an art teacher and a lifetime as an art lover, Tony Riel of Evansville will head to Madison Friday to bring a dream to life: filling a tent with his paintings as part of Art Fair on the Square.
Hosted by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the annual celebration at Capitol Square typically draws around 200,000 people from across the region, making it one of the most popular outdoor art events in the Midwest.
Riels, who teaches at Evansville High School, has visited the fair each summer for about 15 years. Making his way from booth to booth, he’d dream of displaying the paintings, photographs and furniture that he loved to create at home.
He’d never exhibited them anywhere, thinking of them instead as a way to practice the sorts of techniques he’d teach his students in the classroom. “I call myself kind of a dabbler of an artist,” Riel said. “I just like to try different things and see how it goes.”
But when he went back to school himself, earning a masters degree in studio art last year from Lindenwood University, his professors told him his art was ready to get out of the house.
“They wanted me to start showing my work in galleries and exhibits. They felt I was really good enough to do all that,” said Riel, who went on to build his first online portfolio. Two of his paintings are currently on display at museums in Wausau and Appleton.
This weekend, he’ll show a variety of paintings, including works from his ongoing series “The Lasts,” which features colorful depictions of the unwanted last pieces of food that his wife and four kids always seem to leave behind.
“It's kind of exciting to be on the other end of the Art Fair on the Square, being an actual exhibiting artist versus just a patron walking and viewing the art,” Riel said.
The 64th annual Art Fair on the Square runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature jury-selected artists from around 40 states, as well as local food vendors and three stages of musical performances.
Of the nearly 500 participating artists, Riel is one of just 15 who will be featured as “Emerging Artists” on the 100 Block of State Street. According to the museum, that block is designed to give “skilled, yet developing, artists the much-needed experience of selling and promoting their work to potential lifelong customers.”
The Cap Times spoke with six of those artists who have a personal connection to the Madison area.
Dane County art on display
Also showing her work for the first time is a Cross Plains-based painter who goes by Evie Spades. Spades, who grew up in Westport and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, visited the fair for the first time as a middle schooler, when her neighbors invited the young art lover to come along.
“I didn't realize how big it was, but when I got there, it was the coolest show I've ever been to in my life — to this day,” Spades said.
Spades’ primary project is “The Colorfield of the Spade,” a series of colorful silhouettes of nudes, painted in acrylic on canvas. She recruits models and uses a grid technique to ensure she depicts their proportions accurately, but rather than mimic their true colors, she paints each in bright colors of her choosing.
The whole series is about body positivity, said Spades, 24, who talks openly about the fact that she was diagnosed with a severe eating disorder in fourth grade. “By literally twisting the perspective a little bit … by showing an abstract version of yourself … you're still seeing the proportions and you're saying, ‘Wow, I look fantastic,’” she said.
Spades spent years building her portfolio to the standard that Art Fair on the Square requires. “I feel like it's finally time,” Spades said. “I won't lie: I cried in the middle of the supermarket when I got the email that I got in.”
Madison-based ink artist Sheridan Steiner, who specializes in black-and-white, ink-on-paper drawings reminiscent of geometric tattoos, will show her work on the Emerging Artists’ block for the second year in a row.
Steiner, who has a day job framing art at Monroe Street Framing, got started in the medium in 2019, when she challenged herself to draw one postcard each week. On the front, she’d make a freeform, abstract drawing, using a stencil only for circles. “It's not a planned-out thing, necessarily,” Steiner said. “It's more of me kind of letting go of control in a spontaneous drawing meditative state.”
On the back, she’d write the date, what was happening in her life at the time, and three emotions she was feeling. The exercise proved especially helpful during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, so she kept it up for a second year. “2020 was definitely a year to record,” Steiner said with a laugh.
It wasn’t the first time she’d used art as a form of therapy. When she was in in-patient treatment for depression and bipolar disorder, sharp objects like pencils were prohibited, so she used markers and Gatorade to create watercolor-like works for her fellow patients.
At the 2021 Art Fair on the Square, she hung her postcards on lanyards so that visitors could see both the drawings and the notes that went with them. It was clear, she said, that visitors valued that glimpse inside her mind.
This year, she’ll be displaying around 80 postcards, a mannequin for which she designed tattoo-like sleeves, and two much larger drawings. The latest, “Biological Behavior,” measures nearly three feet by two feet and took about 90 hours to draw.
Among the things she’s looking forward to at this year’s fair is the opportunity to share her art with others who’ve faced mental health challenges, whether they’re “in a similar state of mind that I have been in the past, or thankful that they are able to get past that.”
First-timers come to town
Other artists will travel from across the region to exhibit their work on the Emerging Artists block. Fletcher Crone, 19, of Whitewater, began shooting photos of landscapes with a “cheap camera” on family vacations around age 12. During the pandemic, he found himself with more time to hike with his little brother and his parents. He bought a DSLR camera and began watching YouTube tutorials on photo editing. From there, he said, his interest in the art “spiraled.”
“I kind of fell in love with it and just didn't want to stop,” Crone said. “Every opportunity I had, I would go out on hikes and bring my camera along.”
Crone, who just finished his freshman year at the University of Puget Sound, has displayed his work at college events and in an annual photography competition hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance.
Art Fair on the Square seemed like a logical next step. “I've had ideas of turning it into a career someday, and I figured that if I want that to happen, the best way to do that is to try selling my work and put myself out there.”
Furniture maker Hans Gottsacker will make the six-hour trip from his home in Marquette Michigan on the Upper Peninsula. It’s the first time he’s participated in any sort of art fair. Currently, his work, which he describes as “handmade, midcentury-inspired utilitarian objects,” is on display at his wife’s Marquette hair salon, called Studio Alchemy, and on his website, Tapio.
The trip will be a homecoming of sorts, as Gottsacker lived in Madison from 2010 to 2014 while earning a masters of fine arts in woodworking at UW-Madison. He plans to deck out his booth with a variety of wooden lamps, including pendant lamps made from translucent wood veneer, along with a few small pieces of furniture.
“I'm looking forward to being set up, because everything up to that point is a bit daunting. Once I have the final nail nailed, I’ll feel good,” Gottsacker said.
Driving down from Door County is map maker Sophie Parr. Parr, who previously studied urban planning, began drawing maps in 2019 to keep busy on vacations. When she posted her work on Instagram, people began asking for maps of the places they loved: Sister Bay; Seattle; Valparaiso, Indiana. She’d lay a grid on top of the paper and trace the roads for accuracy before freehand drawing the details in each square.
In 2020, Parr opened her own gallery in Ellison Bay. She’s shown her work at farmers’ markets at pop-ups in Door County, but never at an event as large as Art Fair on the Square. She was accepted as an Emerging Artist in 2020 but when the pandemic forced organizers to reschedule, she wasn’t able to make it.
On Friday, she’ll head down with a trailer full of her work, including maps of Stoughton, New Glarus, Rhinelander and Madison that she drew specifically for the event:. Most are seven inches by nine inches at the biggest, but the Madison map is her biggest yet. At two feet by three feet, it took her 150 hours to complete, and it includes a hidden word that visitors can hunt for.
After years of selling her art beside produce stands, Parr said she’s looking forward to participating in an event whose sole purpose is art. “I'm excited to be in the midst of so many other very talented artists and get to have the opportunity to show my work. And hopefully people will like it.”