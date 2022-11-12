Maybe it would be a good thing for mystery writer Anthony Horowitz to be the prime suspect in a murder himself. He could use a little time off from writing.
The prolific bestselling British novelist has a lot of irons in the fire, including three series geared toward young adults (including the “Alex Rider” and “Power of Five” series), and two mystery novels featuring detective Atticus Pünd, including 2016's “The Magpie Murders,” which Horowitz himself adapted into a limited TV series currently airing in the United States as part of PBS’s “Masterpiece.”
He also wrote two Sherlock Holmes novels and wrapped up a trilogy of James Bond novels. And he is not only the author of, but a supporting character in four wry mystery novels, serving as the narrator for a high-maintenance detective named Hawthorne. In the latest in the series, “The Twist of a Knife,” Horowitz is the prime suspect in the murder of a theater critic who trashed a play he wrote, “Mindgame.” (A play he also wrote in real life.)
The truth is, of course, that Horowitz would hate to take a vacation from writing, for wrongful incarceration or any other reason. “I immerse myself in whatever I’m writing so that time disappears,” Horowitz said in an email interview. “I also love what I’m doing so it all works itself out somehow.”
To promote “The Twist of a Knife,” which is being published Tuesday, Horowitz will participate in a virtual conversation with author Shari Lapena at 11 a.m. that day in conjunction with dozens of independent bookstores around the world, including Mystery to Me. The event is free but advance tickets are required, and ticket holders can also buy a copy of “The Twist of a Knife” with an autographed bookplate.
Horowitz answered questions about the importance of independent bookstores, the enduring appeal of murder mysteries, and how close to real life the fictional “Anthony Horowitz” really is:
Your event will support dozens of independent bookstores around the country, including one in Madison. What have such indie bookstores meant for you as a writer and a reader?
Indie books face huge challenges in the UK from so many different areas. Amazon, obviously — but also the major chains and supermarkets with their ability to discount. But it seems to me that a good independent bookshop is the very soul of a high street. It’s a safe place, a friend in a crowd. Chain stores have clientele. Indies have customers. There’s a difference!
As a big James Bond fan, I was immensely satisfied with your three James Bond books. What were your hopes for those books, and is there any chance you might do a fourth?
Thank you! What I hoped most was that the core Bond fans, readers who have loved Ian Fleming as much as me, would find the books acceptable and that I would be able to raise my game enough to at least approach Fleming’s genius. I’m very happy with the way the three books have been received and together they make up a satisfying trilogy. I think there is very little chance that I will write a fourth.
What do you think is the enduring appeal of murder mysteries? Is their certainty appealing in uncertain times?
I think there’s a simple answer to this complicated question — and it’s this. At the end of the day, a murder mystery provides absolute truth which, in this day and age, is quite a rare commodity. We have 24-hour news, fake news, social media, conspiracy theories. It’s a paradox that in the so-called information age, it’s quite hard to pin down the information that’s actually true! There is a sense of healing, in a murder mystery, a community that is almost exorcised. It’s no wonder that sales of detective stories soared during COVID.
How much planning do you do before you start writing a book, and how much does that book surprise you in the course of writing it?
I do a huge amount of planning. It actually took me close to fifteen years to work out the plot of Magpie Murders! I can’t write without a structure but at the same time, I always leave space to surprise myself. For example, Alex Rider may be in terrible jeopardy, but I’ll often think up the way he escapes only at the last minute. If I can’t surprise myself, how can I surprise my reader?
How much of your real self is in “Anthony Horowitz” in your Hawthorne books? And how much fun was it to make yourself not just a character but the prime suspect in “The Twist of a Knife?”
Well, everything I write about myself in the books is true. For example, I did have a play called "Mindgame" at the Vaudeville Theatre in London and was less than well-received by the critics. That said, these books aren’t about me. I’m just the narrator, the Watson to Hawthorne’s Holmes — and the books are about him. It was fun being the main suspect though. I particularly enjoyed writing the hideous review of my own play!
In the book, “you” write that “authors don’t write their books for other people. We write for ourselves.” But also, if a book is received well, editors and readers clamor for more. (See Question 2!) How much does that factor in when deciding what to write?
This is a question that goes to the heart of being an author. Do you write what you want to write or do you think about what might sell? For me, the answer is — both! I tell the stories I want to tell but there’s absolutely no point telling them if no-one is going to listen. It’s one of the reasons I write murder stories.
I’ve always loved mysteries, puzzles, illusions, magic. I think I’m playing to my strengths. But at the same time, there’s clearly a market for these books. So I can do what I love doing in the sure knowledge that it will also support me in my (fast approaching) old age.