It’s hard to remember now, but there was a simpler time in television, back before recap podcasts, YouTube analyses and Reddit threads. A viewer didn’t have to follow multi-season narrative arcs, or catch Easter eggs, or worry about how a show connected to a larger cinematic universe.
We just watched TV. Every episode of a TV show was self-contained, and a series could be watched in any order without missing anything. A new episode of “Magnum PI” and a rerun from five seasons earlier would be exactly the same, right down to the bushiness of Tom Selleck’s mustache. (I’ll explain another time with a “rerun” was, kids.)
“Poker Face,” created by Rian Johnson and now streaming on Peacock, is both a delightful throwback and a sly update of ‘70s and ‘80s TV shows, in particular those case-of-the-week detective shows like “The Rockford Files,” “Magnum PI” and especially “Columbo.”
The show’s sleuth is Charlie Cale, a casino worker who has to go on the run in the first episode after she discovers her boss (Adrien Brody) had a friend of hers killed by his menacing fixer (Benjamin Bratt). Played by Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”), Charlie is a wisecracking, world-weary woman with one superpower: She can tell when somebody is lying, and blurts “bullshit!” whenever she hears a fib.
Charlie lands in a new location every episode with a new cast of characters, one of whom will end up dead. The formula is pleasingly familiar. In the first act, we see someone trying to get away with a perfect murder. But the settings — a roadside BBQ joint, a truck stop, an assisted living facility — are refreshingly different each time. This also gives “Poker Face” the chance to showcase special guest stars, including Chloe Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, and Judith Light.
The story plays out one way, then rewinds to see the same events from Charlie’s point of view as she pokes holes in the murderer’s alibi and exposes their crimes. The structure (which is exactly how an episode of “Columbo” would play out) is a lot like that of Johnson’s “Glass Onion,” in which the audience watches the same events twice.
Instead of guessing whodunit on “Poker Face,” the viewer is one step ahead of Charlie, watching how she figures out what we already know. Yet we’re also one step behind, because the show has withheld key details during the first go-round.
“Poker Face” is consistently funny and surprising, with terrific attention to details criminal and comic. I love the contemporary touches that set such an old-school format in modern times, from the Subway employee who posts “sandwich hacks” on his TikTok channel to the ornery dog who is only calmed by right-wing talk radio. The raspy Lyonne makes a winning protagonist, smirking as she exposes one killer after another who thinks they’ve gotten away with murder.
I will say that by the fourth episode, in which Sevigny plays the singer of a has-been metal band, the mystery plotting started to get a little sloppy. But the show is still so much fun to watch (and that metal band episode had cameos by John Hodgman and John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats) that I didn’t really mind. That’s the beauty of “Poker Face.” The next episode always offers new characters and a new murder, with the same comfort-food format.
Also on streaming: A while back on social media I started seeing interview clips of a red-haired British journalist interviewing experts. Slowly and subtly, it became clear that the interviewer was comically ill-informed, to the befuddlement of her interview subjects.
The “journalist” was Philomena Cunk, the creation of British comedian Diane Morgan, and she gets her own Netflix show in the five-part mockumentary series “Cunk on Earth.” As Cunk, Morgan travels across the globe to real-world locations, interviewing real people while remaining really clueless.
If you’re in the need of a good cry, Jason Katims (“This is Us”) is your man. His new show, “Dear Edward,” on Apple TV+, focuses on a 12-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a plane crash that kills, among others, his entire family. The show follows both the boy’s attempts to grieve and the connects he forges with others affected by the accident.