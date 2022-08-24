The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s board of trustees says it remains in support of museum director Christina Brungardt, despite demands for her removal and claims of institutional harm from artists involved in the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial, “Ain’t I A Woman?”
The museum’s executive team issued a statement Wednesday, saying the accusations of institutional racism are “inappropriate and unfounded.”
The statement comes after many of the artists pulled their work from the Triennial exhibit, which features 23 Black women artists and is guest curated by Milwaukee artist Fatima Laster.
A collective of the artists published an open letter to the museum last week, demanding the termination of Brungardt, financial restitution, public apologies and an open conversation with the artists about museum treatment.
The outcry stems in part from the June vandalism of artwork by Madison artist Lilada Gee. A mother and two children were left unsupervised to vandalize that installation in The Shop gallery. Museum staff tried to stop them, but the trio walked out with pieces of the work.
In its statement, the museum said “the brief lapse in security was an anomaly, not the rule.”
“The 16-minute period during which hired gallery attendants were not in one part of the exhibit space does not equate to disrespect for the Black artists or guest curator of the exhibit,” the leaders said, “nor does it point to institutional racism.”
In March, Gee was additionally barred from entering the back door of the museum by a white Overture Center staffer. Many of the Triennial artists said the lack of a clear, public apology to Gee was a major reason things escalated at MMoCA.
Museum leaders have since issued their public apology in the Wednesday statement, saying the damage to Gee’s work is “unacceptable.” But the board backed Brungardt’s approach in addressing the incident, including dissuading police offers to forcefully retrieve the work and detain the woman at fault.
The committee added that it did not engage with the public narrative before now “out of respect for those involved” and to work through the issue privately with the artists.
[Artists pull out of MMoCA Triennial, call for director to resign]
“We recognize that this lack of public comment may be viewed as disrespectful, or may be misinterpreted as signaling agreement with the accusations made against museum staff and directors,” the board said. “We are the first to admit that this approach did not bear the collaborative fruit that we had hoped.”
In their open letter, artists also said this Triennial, which opened in April, was poorly supported and that the museum was “ill-equipped” to host an exhibition featuring Black women artists. They claimed the exhibit received little promotion compared to similar exhibitions the museum has included in previous years.
“I expected more,” wrote one artist, Nia Wilson, in the letter, adding that she is “truly disappointed in MMoCA (with) how we have all been treated and discriminated against because we are Black.”
In response, the board called that narrative “unfortunate,” saying it negates months of collaboration among the artists.
“To disregard the multiple conversations that were held … does a disservice to the communication and trust that was built as part of this process,” museum leaders wrote. “One unfortunate incident should not dismantle all of the positive work achieved through this invaluable exhibition, and it most certainly should not be cause for individuals to impugn the reputations of MMoCA or its staff.”
In a Wednesday reply to MMoCA from many of the Triennial artists, they described the museum’s response as disappointing, saying it diminishes their complaints. “To call it inadequate would be an understatement,” they said, adding that the documentation they’ve provided contradicts the museum’s claims that their experiences are unfounded.
“To see an opportunity to meet this moment with grace and accountability so fumbled is heartbreaking,” they wrote. “The collective reiterates its support for all artists who have and have not withdrawn their work at this time, and mourns the harm your decisions continue to enact.”
In an email, artist Emily Leach said the number of artists withdrawing from the Triennial continues to grow.
“This response will not go unchallenged,” the artists added in response to the museum. “This is a moment to meaningfully set precedent for the city of Madison, the state of Wisconsin, and museums writ large. To have failed to have met that moment, pro-actively and with dignity, is offensive.”
Cap Times reporter and editor Lindsay Christians contributed to this report.