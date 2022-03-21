Two Madison-area moms flew to San Antonio Sunday to fight for their place on network television, ready to surmount each of the many obstacles guaranteed to get in their way.
Literally.
On Tuesday, Shelby Copeland of Madison and Yari Breunig of Waunakee, will compete in the first round of the upcoming season of reality TV show “American Ninja Warrior,” hoping to navigate the as-yet-unseen obstacle course successfully and hit the buzzer fast enough to earn a spot on the primetime show. Those who run the course the fastest in San Antonio will compete in the semifinals in Los Angeles, and the top performers there will compete in the finals in Las Vegas.
For Copeland and Breunig, both 36, obstacle courses are nothing new. They've been swinging from rings and bars, climbing ropes, racing up A-frames and leaping from pedestals for years in ninja training at ORTHDX Natural Fitness on Madison’s north side, where they both also coach.
Breunig, who worked as a CrossFit instructor before getting hired to coach boot camps at ORTHDX, recalls watching the ninja classes with disbelief about three years ago.
“I would say, ‘That's crazy. I would never do that,’” Breunig said.
Pregnant with her second child at the time, she didn’t try the sport herself. But in the weeks after giving birth, she found herself increasingly depressed that her body could no longer handle CrossFit. “I couldn't do half the stuff I used to do, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to try something new,’” Breunig said.
Two months after her delivery, she began ninja training. “It helped me regain my confidence and my self-worth,” Breunig said.
Last April, she competed for “American Ninja Warrior,” but her run didn’t make it onto the show.
Copeland, a freelance media producer and mother of two, began ninja training in 2019. She credits her training with helping her cope with chronic pain and other symptoms of an autoimmune condition triggered by childhood Lyme disease.
For years, she’d watch “American Ninja Warrior” and think, “I can do that.” But more than a decade of chronic pain had also made her pretty sure she never would.
Then, last year, her symptoms worsened dramatically, prompting her to seek a long overdue diagnosis and treatment. Doctors discovered she had an active infection connected to Lyme disease. After treatment, she felt better than she had since her early 20s, but she didn’t know if the feeling would last.
In November, she decided to send a tryout video for the TV show. “It was a now-or-never kind of feeling,” Copeland said. “When I felt kind of well enough to even dream about it, I'm like, ‘Yeah, now's the time… I don't know what the future holds.’”
In January, the two learned that they’d made it into the competition. For the next eight weeks, the two athletes trained together, arranging new courses and encouraging each other to go faster, higher and harder.
One morning last week, as the pair trained, Breunig’s 2-year-old tagged along. Her child care arrangements had fallen through, so Gizelle, wearing fuzzy My Little Pony pajamas and unicorn slippers, sat at a table in the gym with a game-loaded iPad, a tub of Legos and an array of snacks.
As her mom hung from rings and ascended walls, Gizelle would look up from time to time to shout a cheer before looking back at her toys as if to say, “This happens all the time.”
Copeland, meanwhile, regularly trains with her kids, ages 3 and 6, in the Shred Shed, the garage gym she outfitted when fitness facilities closed at the height of the pandemic. She thinks it’s good for them to see her working toward a goal that isn’t related to being a mom.
“I also think it's just cool for women to do things that are hard, challenging and scary,” Copeland said.
Though every athlete competes individually on the show, Breunig has been offering Copeland every tip she can think of from her first time on the show. Chief among them: The obstacles are all much bigger than they’re used to, and they move more than one would expect.
“The show is a lot harder than it looks,” Breunig said. “It gives you a lot of respect for the ninjas who do really well.”
The 14th season of “American Ninja Warrior” will air on NBC in May. The Madison athletes are on Instagram at @shelby_moves and @ninja_yari, though nondisclosure agreements bar them from announcing their results until the season airs.