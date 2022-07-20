The fierce, fast-flying players of Madison Roller Derby will mark their return to local play this Thursday at 6 p.m. in an exhibition game at the Dane County Fair.
Physicist Elizabeth Holden, known to her teammates as Auntie Matter, has been itching for this moment since COVID-19 put a pause on play in March 2020.
“The best decision I've ever made was marrying my husband, who — sidenote — is now an on-skates referee,” she said during a practice at Fast Forward Skate Center. “But the second best decision I've ever made was joining roller derby.”
As Lindsay Robl, aka Lou Evil Slugger, likes to say, “It's the most fun I have with my clothes on.”
Wendy Williams, the Madison Roller Derby executive director known as Allie Gator, describes the full-contact sport as a cross between NASCAR and hockey. In a series of short scrimmages, players take on both offense and defense simultaneously. While blockers skate around a flat track, the designated jammer scores points for legally passing opponents.
The bout this Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center will be the league’s first time playing in Madison in over two years. Four teams — all with names dedicated to 4-H agricultural projects, including Holstein Hustlers, Super Squeakers, New Yolk City and RaRaRabbitTron — will face off in a round-robin tournament of six mini games that last 10 minutes each.
The games will feature players from the league's official home teams: Quad Squad, Reservoir Dolls, Unholy Rollers and Vaudeville Vixens. Because the members all practice together through Madison Roller Derby, Robl said the match-ups will be a friendly competition and a celebration of the sport.
Holden, who’s been part of the league since 2015, is also eager to see all the fans back together again.
“I've missed it so much. I'm desperate to be in front of an audience,” she said. “That was my favorite thing. There’s no better feeling than someone hitting me and them falling down.”
The evolution of Madison Roller Derby
Madison Roller Derby, formerly known as the Mad Rollin’ Dolls, first got its start in 2004. Now with about 150 members, including players, officials and volunteers, the nonprofit organization relies on donations to keep its home, travel and noncontact recreational teams going.
With its return to game play, Madison Roller Derby has also included some changes to the league in an effort to become more inclusive and accessible.
“We’re definitely working on rebuilding our membership and recruiting new skaters to the league,” Williams said. Madison Roller Derby now adds new members monthly, rather than on a yearly basis.
The league has also started a free lending library — complete with all the gear needed to play — as well as changed its membership dues to a sliding scale and launched a scholarship program for those who need financial support.
“We know that roller derby is a relatively expensive sport to play,” Williams said. “We're trying to make it more equitable for members and for the public to engage in different ways.”
As new development is slated to take over Fast Forward Skate Center in the coming months, Madison Roller Derby is additionally continuing its search for a new practice venue. Williams said the long-term goal is to gather enough funds for Madison Roller Derby to eventually buy its own home to both skate and compete in.
Finding community in roller derby
For Natsuko Suzuki, whose nickname is Amperslam, being a part of the league has been a lesson in body positivity.
“When you’re in roller derby, no matter what kind of body you have, there's an advantage to being a certain size or a certain type of ability,” said Suzuki, who had never roller skated before joining the recreational team in 2018. “I feel like I can really see the strength in all different body types through roller derby.”
Robl said picking up the sport has also fostered community among those in the league, offering members the chance to make new friends even in adulthood.
“This also gives me some time when I don't have to be a mom and I don't have to worry about work and laundry and dishes,” she said. “I can come here and I can be Lou Evil Slugger. It gives me the confidence to tackle all of those other things in life.”
“This sport has brought me so much joy,” Holden added. “We're all just so eager to be out there and in front of people. I think everybody's really pumped to be back.”