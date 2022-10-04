Seven years ago, the idea of an outdoor concert stage/movie venue/community event space in downtown Middleton was a tough sell.
People couldn’t picture it, or they thought it would be too expensive. Some just wanted things to stay the way they were.
“There were only a handful of people that were on board for it,” said Abby Attoun, one of three planners for the city of Middleton. “There were a lot of costs involved with taking down existing buildings, and that is never an easy thing to do.”
But a handful of people believed in Stone Horse Green, and they started to spread the word. The city held community input sessions with titles like “pizza and possibilities” and “scones and sketches.” They solicited ideas and volunteers started to raise funds. In April of this year, construction began on the $1.6 million project.
This week, the city will finally cut the ribbon on a 1/3-acre park space at 7550 Hubbard Ave., anchored by a bandstand, public artwork, tables and seating — some of which is heated. The Strollin’ Middleton Jazz Festival will be the first event, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The project is called Stone Horse Green because the space used to be home to a livery, Attoun said. Contractors found horseshoes when they excavated. The property once had four houses on it, and one owner had “beautiful stone gardens” that people would come by and see, Attoun added.
“People call things what they see on the property,” Attoun said on Monday morning, standing on one corner of the site. Construction equipment hammered nearby. She pointed toward the green. “You see the store horse? That’s what people are going to identify with the site.
“I view this project as the central gathering space for our community,” she added. “If somebody wants to have a get together with their family, or meet up and go for a walk to window shop at the businesses … they’re going to meet here.”
Warmth and light
Keeping Stone Horse Green on schedule has been a challenge, due in part to supply chain issues for materials, from wood to masonry to steel doors and frames.
“A lot of material delays popped up without warning,” said Jacob Cates, who works with Daniels General Contractors. “You’re trying to get something, and it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, you can’t get that’ … there’s one piece of electrical equipment that’s out until December of 2023.”
“And we ordered (it) in February, March,” added Jared Vincent. Vincent works with Saiki Design, a landscape architecture firm, and has been overseeing the project. “And if there’s any substitutions for things, everyone’s going after them. So a piece of it’s done, and then a piece of it’s delayed.”
That means a few things are still waiting to be installed after this weekend’s opening, including solar panels and a gas fireplace. The latter is about three weeks out, but when it’s in, visitors will be able to hit a button and get warmth for about 30 minutes.
One of the guiding principles for Stone Horse Green was “warmth,” which led to design elements like that fireplace, as well as a “fire kettle” funded by The Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. Rounded stones fitted with sculptural horse’s heads at various levels have internal heat, and will be a bit warm to sit on even in February.
Opposite the covered bandstand is an installation of public art by Gail Simpson and Aristotle Georgiades of Actual Size Artworks. There are some delays around that as well, but eventually there will be a sensor that affects color-changing LED lights.
“The lights are programmable, so they can go through different sequences,” Vincent said.
Vincent noted that the intent was to make the site “scalable,” so “comfortable with a big event or small event.” Big in this case means up to about 200 people.
“The city wanted to make it dementia-friendly and accessible,” he said There are gently sloping walkways, ADA-compliant bathrooms and planter walls that separate the green space from the walkway. That’s also a natural barrier for little kids, to discourage them from taking off into the surrounding streets.
Stone Horse Green is flanked on one side by a pub called The Village Green and abuts relatively new construction. Earlier in the pandemic, nearby restaurants used the park space for extra outdoor seating and put up string lights overhead.
Longtable Beer Café opened in 2017 and Grace Coffee Co. replaced Helbachs in 2020, next to Cloth and Metal Boutique and a men’s clothing shop called Journeyman Co. Above these are luxury apartments. A two-bedroom/two-bath unit in Middleton Center rents for more than $2,000.
“The people who live here generally are people who have chosen to live in a central urban environment,” Attoun said. “They’re excited about the vibrancy of the community and the activity.
“That being said, we need to be respectful about when we’re having amplified sound on the property. We aren’t going to have loud music going after 10 o’clock at night.”
Keeping busy
A key component of Stone Horse’s success will be keeping the space busy, especially at the start. The city of Middleton hired Matthew Strosnider part-time to do marketing and book events, with first-year seed funds coming from a $15,000 Madison Community Foundation grant.
“He’s got movie nights lined up and another band booked for later in October,” Attoun said. “After the first year, we’re hoping the friends group that led the capital campaign will hit the ground running. We have a one-year grace period.”
The first event will kick off just after the fences come down on Friday. Christo’s Novelty Combo is set to play at 5 p.m., followed by Michael Camilleri’s Organ Trio at 7 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., trombonist Darren Sterud brings his New Orleans Tribute ensemble to the outdoor stage.
Saturday is the grand opening and activities will be going all day, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and free ice cream starting at 1 p.m. from Chocolate Shoppe.
Arts + Literature Laboratory will host sculpture and letterpress printmaking. Frances Medrano brings sessions of accessible, joyful Black Power Dance. And there’s more music, set for 4:30 p.m. (Gerri DiMaggio World Unit) and 7 p.m. (the Alexander/McLean Quartet).
Visitors will be able to purchase a can of beer or wine at Longtable and bring it across to the park to drink (though, given open carry laws, it can't be opened until you're on the park grounds). Attoun said local restaurants are working on easy grab-and-go items for future picnickers.
“It’s been a really fun project to work on,” said Cates, the contractor. “It’s got a great team. I can’t wait for it to be done, and to bring my kids out here for a concert or movie night, just walk or play around on the sculptures. It’s definitely something to be proud of, for everybody involved.”
Vincent agreed. Stone Horse Green was still a hard hat area on Monday, but they were in the home stretch.
“Once you can see how it fits in the space, and relates to everything around it … it’s gotten to be even more than we imagined it would be,” he said. “We’re excited to see people be able to come in and enjoy it as well.”