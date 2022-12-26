The Madison area has plentiful options for ushering out the old and welcoming in the new this New Year’s Eve.
There are kid-friendly daytime events, intimate evenings of jazz, and full-blown blow-outs on this list. Take a day-drinking bus tour from Waunakee, or party and crash at a downtown Madison hotel. Browse day-long buffets, watch a “Ball Drop Blitz” at the Bartell Theatre, and party into the wee hours with DJs and live bands across the city.
Many of the establishments below have space and ticket limits, so book ahead if you can. Weather and COVID-19 restrictions may change between press time and New Year’s Eve, so double check plans, hours and entry requirements ahead of time. (Had a few too many, or intend to? Maybe pre-order a taxi! The city’s fleets are smaller than usual.)
The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St.
Unleash your inner Dancing Queen with an ABBA-inspired disco dance party at The Sylvee, Madison’s popular music venue, with DJ Tanner Savage. At press time, limited tickets remain, starting at $40.
The Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St.
The Concourse offers one of the most complete packages for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Included is a four-course surf ‘n’ turf dinner, a live comedy show and three different party options: a DJ dance party, rock hits by Road Trip in the ballroom, or classic country from Frank Martin Busch and The Names in the bar. Overnight packages for two include a Champagne. Cost for these packages starts at $249.
Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
After unfortunately having to cancel last year’s gig, local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band are back for a fun, funky night of music. Mae Simpson and DJ Kayla Kush will also perform. Doors open and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the show.
Keva Sports Complex, 8312 Forsythia St., Middleton
The celebration starts and ends early at Keva’s My Family New Year’s Eve party, running from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Kids will love the music, photo book, magician, inflatables and more. Tickets cost $17 for ages 3 and up
More than a dozen regionally and nationally known DJs will spin on two different stages throughout the night at Liquid.There will be a Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets start at $20.
Slow Poke Lounge & Cabaret, 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green
At this cozy cabaret and bar in Spring Green, the evening starts with the jazz quintet Jambidextrous at 7:30 p.m. Then local jam band The Blue Olives will carry the party into the new year. Tickets are $25.
Ivory Room Piano Bar, 116 W Mifflin St.
Enjoy a night full of serenades and sing-a-longs at Ivory Room Piano Bar’s 2023 NYE Black & Gold Extravaganza. In addition to all-night entertainment, guests will receive a Champagne toast, party hats, noise-makers and more. A $20 ticket guarantees admission, but not a seat. Seating is first come, first served starting at 8 p.m.
Anchor Bar, 718 WI-59, Edgerton
Celebrate all day long at this waterfront bar in Edgerton. The all-you-can-eat buffet ($28) runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes roasted pit ham, pork loin, roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, green beans and corn, plus salad bar and desserts. Celebrating the business’ 90th year, at Anchor domestic draft beers will cost just 90 cents each. A meat raffle takes center stage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live music from The Stevee Nix starts at 8:30 p.m. and requires a separate $15 ticket, available online or at the door.
Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave.
Crucible’s New Year’s Eve event is called Rebirth and features club beats from DJs psych0tron, senseless, Matt Fanale and Acideon. Tickets are $15.
Bailey’s Run Vineyard, N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus
The atmosphere at Bailey’s Run is always lively, but on New Year’s Eve the winery kicks into high gear with a festive dance party from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The tasting room opens at 10 a.m., and guests can order food and wine all day.
Red Rooster, 2513 Seiferth Road
Enjoy a funky, groovy, bluesy night with entertainment from The Jimmys, Madtown Mannish Boys, Oscar & Billy from the Cash Box Kings, and the incomparable Westside Andy starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or at the door. Admission includes snacks and a Champagne toast.
After a complimentary non-alcoholic cocktail upon entry, guests have access to an open bar with craft cocktails, taps, wine and bubbles. DJ Fuzzy Duck is providing the music. Hors d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast are also included, as well as a photo booth and 15% off dinner at Lucille, Merchant or Amara beforehand. Tickets cost $100.
Essen Haus and Come Back In, 514 E Wilson St.
Jam to pop and rock covers with Granny Shot or polka the night away with Gary Beal Band while enjoying unlimited drinks, an all-you-can-eat buffet including prime rib and shrimp, and a Champagne toast and party favors at midnight. Tickets are $150.
Lone Girl Brewing Company, 114 E Main St. #101, Waunakee
This four-stop, five-hour bus tour from 4-9 p.m. will take attendees to J. Henry & Sons Bourbon Tasting Room and Farm in Dane, Red & White Wine Bar in Wauankee, Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette and finally, Lone Girl Brewing Company. A $100 ticket includes a drink at each location, a “heavy” appetizer bar at the starting location, a swag bag filled with snacks, bottled water and vendor coupons, and to-go cash-and-carry bottle deals at every stop.
Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St.
A group of writers from Mercury Players Theatre and KnowBetter Productions will meet on Friday, Dec. 30, to pick names and writing challenges out of a hat. They then have 24 hours to create a play, directed and staged by New Year’s Eve at the annual Ball Drop Blitz. Expect six short plays, each about 10 minutes long. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live music, and shows start at 8 pm. Tickets cost $25; all audience members age 5+ must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.
Comedy on State, 202 State St.
Known for riffs, improvisations and his quick interplay, stand-up comedian Sam Tallent will put on three shows at 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$50.
Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, 132 Market St. Suite #100, Sun Prairie
Show off your pipes — or at least your lack of shame — with karaoke from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m before DJ Motchy takes over, keeping guests dancing until the wee hours of the night. There is no cover charge and there will be a Champagne toast at midnight.
Whiskey Jacks Saloon, 552 State St.
Those looking for a party need look no further than Whiskey Jacks. Dance away 2022 to music spun by DJ Vamp on the big dance floor and enjoy an appetizer spread from 8-9 p.m. plus a Champagne toast at midnight. The gold package ($30) includes one free drink. The platinum package ($50) is all-you-can-drink from the open bar.
Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.
Bust a daytime move at this kid-friendly dance party from 10:30 a.m. until noon, which brings a countdown with party favors and sparkling juice. Families can make buttons and other bling at the party, then check out the Glow Zone: Winter Wonderland edition, a UV black light room where kids can make decorations to add to the scene. This is all included with regular museum admission on New Year’s Eve ($12 for adults and children, $11 for seniors).
Edna Taylor Conservation Park, 802 Femrite Drive
Take a nighttime family nature walk with master naturalist and teacher JoAnn Riecke to learn about what Wisconsin animals do in the winter at night. The group will meet outside the Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s Children’s Shack at 6:30 p.m. No pets allowed.