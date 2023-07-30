This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
For some students in the Madison area, the pandemic may have caused mental health issues, though not all had the same experience.
Through the pandemic, many learned valuable lessons in areas that were not emphasized before the pandemic.
On March 13, 2020, in-person school shut down in Madison with people going into lockdown to avoid the coronavirus. Since the lockdown limited in-person interactions, everyone was forced to adapt.
While this created many challenges around mental health, the impacts on student mental health were not all bad. With the lockdowns, many people found themselves forced into spending more time with their loved ones and away from society by and large — a change that helped in some cases.
Len Mormino, a guidance counselor who has been in the Madison Metropolitan School District for 23 years and counseling teens for over 30 years, said isolation benefitted some students.
“Some students thrived because the pressure was off to be in front of people and to perform and to deliver,” Mormino said.
While the long lockdown, which led to virtual learning for nearly 18 months for some, created a challenging situation for many students’ mental health, student mental health wasn’t always in a positive place before the pandemic, either.
When Mormino was asked to give the overall “temperature” of mental health of the students before the pandemic, he gave a “5” on a scale of 1-10 (1 being no issues and 10 being in big trouble).
“There are always students who are struggling,” Mormino said, but when the pandemic hit, “everyone was freaked out… people didn't realize how much they needed certain things in their life to be socially healthy.”
Resources like school counselors as well as social workers, trusted adults, and psychologists play a critical role in helping students who struggled during the pandemic and are currently struggling with mental health issues.
MMSD Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad acknowledged how important mental health supports are for students.
“Is there ever going to be enough? No, but I do think that we have to be really thoughtful about how we staff and who we commit to in our buildings and then how we create places for adults to connect with students and share that responsibility across the school,” Kvistad said.
Mormino is among the types of adults Kvistad mentioned who connect with students who may or may not be struggling with mental health issues.
During and after the pandemic, Mormino said it “put many teenagers who might otherwise be fine higher on the anxiety or lost meter.”
“Students who were already high on that list may have gone to a 9 or 10,” he continued, referencing the 1-10 scale.
Some students echoed how hard the pandemic and the reentering process was, as well. Remembering virtual school Zoom classes, Aidyn Bussan said, “I hated Zoom.”
“The minute I was able to get back into school… I got into high school and I was put into a brand new school,” they added.
In contrast, Zuri Taylor, who is an incoming freshman at East High in Madison, said, “It was great for people who were already introverted.” Varnika Arianathan, an incoming freshman at Memorial, added, “You were kind of forced to make new friends.”
While lockdowns benefited some, Mormino said the pandemic taught us all important lessons such as the importance of time with one's loved ones, how to take care of them and what makes us mentally healthy.
Many students are still struggling with the aftereffects of the pandemic. Mormino gives the mental health “temperature” of a “7” (1-best, 10-worst), calling it “a slow comeback” and a “new normal.”
Due to this new normal, Mormino anticipates that “four-year college admissions will take a hit for some good reasons and some not-so-good reasons.” These ripple effects will continue to be felt and only time will tell what the final impact will be.
School officials anticipate a difficult road ahead because of issues that arose from the pandemic, and they will continue to try to support students’ mental health in a variety of different ways.