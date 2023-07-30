This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
The pandemic brought many changes to mental health in the Madison Metropolitan School District and around the world.
Some teachers have been feeling less effective, more anxious and hopeless to help students. Policies were put in place after the pandemic to help students, and individual teachers and counselors have been working their hardest to support students more than ever.
“I have seen an increase in students who are needing mental help after the pandemic compared to before,” said Len Mormino, a counselor and project manager for Memorial High School in Madison.
According to the Brookings Institute, nearly one quarter of all teachers nationwide left because they couldn’t deal with the stress and anxiety of supporting around 150 students each with different backgrounds and needs. Because of this, remaining teachers have experienced high burnout levels.
During the pandemic, teachers had to learn how to use technology, including Zoom, but also find ways to communicate with their students, as well as other teachers and their districts.
Despite this, when schools returned to in-person learning — in Madison, that happened full-time in September 2021 — teachers had to re-learn how to instruct classes of 20-plus students. Larger classrooms also make it challenging to meet every student's needs.
“Students started having higher anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsiveness, addictiveness ... and family conflict,” Mormino said.
Students who already had these and other mental health issues have seen them “greatly amplified by the pandemic,” he added.
MMSD Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad said the district is trying to “help children’s mental needs first, and teaching content after. She explained that if children “don’t feel safe and valued” then they won’t be able to learn the content.
Staff in schools is an ongoing problem. Since many staff left their schools when the pandemic hit, many schools have been short-staffed in the last couple years.
According to the Brookings Institute’s website, a great number of teachers nationwide said they had considered leaving or retiring during the COVID-19 school year. In March 2021, 42% of teachers said they have considered leaving or retiring from their current position. Of these teachers, slightly more than 50% say it was because of COVID-19.
“There’s never going to be enough support staff for our students,” Kvistad said.
What MMSD is trying to do is “manage existing support staff” and help them try to connect families of children with the specific help they need.
Students have also said they don’t feel quite ready to apply to college, with the pandemic causing a range of negative impacts: Loss of loved ones, deteriorated health, social skills, and fear-based decision-making are all common issues students and teachers have brought up.
There are many negative ways that the pandemic has impacted teachers and students. However, Mormino said there are positive ways COVID-19 has influenced schools.
An example of this is moderation of screens after families experienced virtual learning and having their children on screens all the time. Before the pandemic, many people would say they overused technology to the point where it became unhealthy. After the pandemic and virtual learning, families began to limit screen time for students.