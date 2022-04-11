Cap Times gets Madison

GENERAL INFORMATION

Mailing address: P.O. Box 8060, Madison, WI 53708

Street address: 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713

Main number: 608-252-6400

Fax: 608-252-6445

Circulation: 608-252-6363

Submit a news tip: citydesk@captimes.com

Classified ads: 608-257-7777

Customer Service

 
Click on any name to send an email to that person.

ADMINISTRATION and ADVERTISING

President: Clayton Frink, 608-252-6402

Editor and Publisher: Paul Fanlund, 608-252-6210

Editor Emeritus: Dave Zweifel, 608-252-6410

Managing Editor: Chris Murphy, 608-252-6420

Director of Finance: Pam Wells, 608-252-6282

Chief Revenue Officer: Michael Kornemann, 608-252-6421

Director of Marketing & Social Media: Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, 608-709-6491

NEWS and FEATURES

Executive Editor: Katie Dean, 608-252-6476

Features Editor: Rob Thomas, 608-252-6464

Food Editor: Lindsay Christians, 608-252-6442

Capitol Bureau Chief: Jessie Opoien, 608-252-6436

General Assignment Reporter: Angelica Euseary, 608-252-6433

Local Government Reporter: Allison Garfield, 914-907-1012

Metro Reporter: Nicholas Garton, 608-252-6443

K-12 Education Reporter: Scott Girard, 608-252-6431

Higher Education Reporter: Kayla Huynh, 309-825-3139

State Politics Reporter: Jack Kelly, 608-252-6428

Business and Local Economy Reporter: Natalie Yahr, 608-252-6424

Graphic Editor & Illustrator: Brandon Raygo, 608-252-6415

Photo Director: Ruthie Hauge, 608-252-6450

OPINION

Associate Editor: John Nichols, 608-252-6482

Opinion Editor: Steven Elbow, 608-252-6430