Dear Editor: Wisconsin is facing drastic emerging ecological and societal challenges. I am determined to be part of the movement that addresses these challenges with innovative solutions in our social, economic, and legislative arenas. This movement depends on our ability to act effectively by learning from and empowering one another.
That’s why at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 25, 350 Wisconsin's Kermit Hovey, Don Ferber and I are presenting workshops on why "Life is Not Gas" and "Leveraging Local Governments for Clean Energy," respectively, at the 31st Annual Midwest Renewable Energy Fair in Custer. As leaders within 350 Wisconsin’s Community Climate Solutions Team, we help Wisconsin’s governments and institutions set and achieve just, equitable climate goals, and increase awareness and action among its residents. These workshops address those goals.
The Renewable Energy Fair is hosted by the nonprofit Midwest Renewable Energy Association, which promotes renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable living through education. To learn more, TheEnergyFair.org.
Susan Millar
Madison