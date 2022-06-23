Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson’s attempt to deliver a false set of electors to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6 is another example of why he is unfit to represent the citizens of Wisconsin. By attempting to present a false slate of electors, Johnson wanted to negate the votes that were cast by millions of Wisconsinites, denying them their constitutional right to vote. For someone who is so vehement about Second Amendment rights, he seems not to care about the right to vote.
The stupor resulting from his MAGA intoxication has caused him to throw common sense to the wind and focus on his quest for power. His efforts are disgusting.
As this scheme unravels, sadly, Johnson will claim he is a victim of a liberal press smear campaign and there is really nothing to the story. However, the facts suggest that Johnson is a co-conspirator in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election a fundamental violation of his oath of office.
Johnson cannot continue to represent Wisconsin in the Senate and should resign immediately. Doubting that will happen, it is up to the voters of the state to send him into retirement this fall.
Richard Brouillard
Waterloo