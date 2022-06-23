Dear Editor: Many in Madison may think that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, but I would argue that to move forward, the entire world must be on the same page.
The Build Back Better (BBB) Act includes funding to expand manufacturing capacities for COVID-19 vaccines. This bill has been passed in the House, thanks to representatives such as Mark Pocan, but we look to the Senate now for next steps. While many note that we have access to vaccines here, it will take more than 10 years to reach the global goal of having 70% of the world vaccinated.
As an intern at The Borgen Project (borgenproject.org), a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on making global poverty a priority of U.S. foreign policy, I have been educated on the numerous benefits of sending aid to foreign countries. National security experts agree that the rise in global poverty due to COVID-19 poses a threat to America’s safety. The answer to this is not investments in the military, but health and poverty reduction.
It is clear that we need COVID vaccines globally. I urge you to contact Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson for their support on this bill.
Olivia Van Hammond
Madison