Ronald Regan once said: “We must reject the idea that every time a law's broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
This couldn’t be more true today.
Over the last three years, Wisconsinites have witnessed crime skyrocket. In Madison, between 2019 and 2020, shots-fired incidents increased by 73%, while homicides nearly tripled. In Green Bay, between 2018 and 2020, murder rates increased by 500%. And earlier this year, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner estimated over 300 homicides for 2022 in Milwaukee County, which would crush last year's number of 220. In addition to the murders, Milwaukee reported 10,479 car thefts in 2021, up 132% from the 4,500 cars stolen in 2020.
It is crucial that we elect an attorney general who will hold criminals accountable for their actions.
Over the last three years, Wisconsinites saw “mostly peaceful protests” turn into unimaginable violent destruction and rioting. During multiple riots in Madison, businesses were destroyed and looted, the county jail was fire-bombed, the statue of a Civil War abolitionist was torn down and thrown into the lake, and a Democratic state senator was punched and kicked in the head. In the Kenosha riots, businesses were burned to the ground, three people died, and damages topped $50 million.
It is imperative that we elect an attorney general who will restore law and order to our streets.
While criminals wreak havoc on our cities, the current attorney general continues to fan the flames of division between our communities and the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep our families safe. This has led to a huge retention and hiring crisis for law enforcement agencies across our state. Between 2020 and 2021, resignations rose by 18% and retirements increased by 45%.
It is extremely important that we elect an Attorney General who will back the badge, fully fund our police, and vocally support our brave men and women in blue.
I have a proven record of supporting our police and standing up to the woke left mob that will undoubtedly fight back against any attempt to reform the current failed system.
When I served in the state Assembly, from 2015 to 2018, I voted in favor of nearly 100 pro-cop bills that law enforcement groups across our state supported. During my time in the private sector, I helped start the Polk County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Association and used our small businesses to raise thousands of dollars for our county’s K-9 program. That’s why I have support from law enforcement throughout Wisconsin — they know my true colors and they have no doubt that I will support them in their fight to keep our communities safe.
This fall, it’s clear that we need to elect a new attorney general. Wisconsin deserves more than what we’ve been getting for the last three years.