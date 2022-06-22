In a news briefing Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said health care providers will start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old at the end of this week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age group on Friday, June 17. (Pfizer is approved for children up to 4 years old.) The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines over the weekend.
Wisconsin has ordered a combined total of about 48,500 doses of the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines. Some of the COVID-19 vaccine shipments have arrived in the state and are in the process of being distributed to healthcare systems.
The COVID-19 vaccine is a “safe and effective” vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin DHS. Everyone ages 6 months and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, 64.5% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.3% have completed their vaccine series, and 34.8% have received an additional or a booster dose of the vaccine.
“Getting your child vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 not only protects them, but also family, friends, and loved ones around them,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It also protects them from getting really sick if they do get COVID-19 and keeps them in school, summer activities, or childcare as well as safely participating in sports, playdates, and other group events.”
The vaccines will be available in most Wisconsin locations at the end of this week or early next week. Parents can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccines now.
To set up a vaccine appointment, parents should contact their child’s healthcare provider or local clinic. If choosing to vaccinate at a pharmacy, parents of children ages 3 and younger should call ahead and obtain a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Visit vaccines.gov to find out where vaccines are available for young children. COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of immigration or health insurance status.
“This is another monumental step in the progress against this pandemic. This group of children, about 300,000 of them, are now afforded the same opportunity to get the vaccine to protect themselves from the disease,” said Dr. Smriti Khare, a pediatrician and chief mental and behavioral health officer at Children’s Wisconsin. Khare represented the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics .
“We firmly believe that in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic the vaccines are a very important and significant step to reduce the illness,” Khare said, “and in particular, reduce serious illness and death from the disease.”
Wisconsin vaccinators have administered more than 9.5 million vaccinations and over 2 million booster and additional doses of the vaccine. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin is 13,100.
The CDC reports the COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin include four counties in the high level category, 24 counties in the medium level (including Dane County), and 44 counties in the low community level category. The CDC recommends residents in counties with a high COVID-19 community level are recommended to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
“We do often hear from people that COVID-19 didn’t impact children or doesn’t impact children, and to be clear it does. We’ve certainly seen upwards of 13 million children who’ve tested positive for COVID across the country,” said Dr. Khare. “Children have had the illness, they’ve had hospitalizations because of illness, and there have been pediatric deaths because of COVID-19.
“I often say as a pediatrician, children are supposed to be healthy, so any hospitalizations or deaths that can be prevented, should be prevented.”