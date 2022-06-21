A labor union representing thousands of health care, public sector and property services workers in Wisconsin on Wednesday endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in his bid for the U.S. Senate.
Service Employees International Union Wisconsin State Council pledged its support to Barnes amid a crowded Democratic primary field. Barnes will face Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, among others, in the Aug. 9 primary election.
Barnes said in a statement that he is “so proud to receive the endorsement of one of the largest unions in the state.”
“SEIU represents the folks that have kept us safe throughout our toughest times including the pandemic,” Barnes said. “In the Senate, I will work just as hard for them as they work for us every single day.”
The endorsement from SEIU is the third union endorsement Barnes has bagged this month. In early June, AFSCME Council 32, which consists of a group of unions from across the state, backed Barnes after interviewing several of the candidates. AFT Local 212, which represents teachers, counselors and professional staff at Milwaukee Area Technical College, endorsed Barnes a week later on June 13.
Barnes’ campaign said the union endorsements show Lasry is not the only candidate earning support from organized labor. Lasry has blanketed Wisconsin's airwaves with ads highlighting endorsements from several labor unions in the state. Included among the unions backing Lasry are Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers District Council of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39 and the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association.
“Unions across Wisconsin are coming together to support Mandela because they know they can count on the son of a union family to go to the mat for them in Washington,” Lauren Chou, a spokesperson for Barnes, told the Cap Times.
“As we emerge from the pandemic when many of us were recognized as essential workers for the first time, Mandela Barnes has our backs,” Brenda Frary, a hospital worker and president of the SEIU Wisconsin State Council, said in a statement. “He was born and raised here and has been a champion for Wisconsin’s working people his entire life.”
Barnes, who has been leading in the polls since joining the race last July, has focused his campaign on his middle class roots and desire to rebuild the middle class in recent weeks. A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday will help determine if his everyman message is working.
The winner of August’s primary will face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November’s general election.