After years of meeting over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that will move its meetings from a virtual setting to a hybrid model. The decision took months of deliberation
The new format requires Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, council leadership and a certain number of city staff to meet in person during city council meetings. Some alders and members of the public can tune in and participate virtually.
Virtual meetings bolstered public participation, allowing for increased access while mitigating COVID-19 concerns. The Dane County Board of Supervisors implemented a similar system starting June 2.
Starting with the Council meeting on July 12, a hybrid model will be in effect through Sept. 6.
Members of the community who want to speak during the public comment portion of city council meetings can register in three different ways:
Online before the meeting
Online at the meeting, using a phone to scan a QR code on a posted registration sign (or by entering the URL)
On a paper form in person, for those without a smartphone
Rhodes-Conway has been a vocal advocate for returning to an in-person format. She attributed breakdowns in council civility and communication to the fact this cohort of alders has only met online.
The council voted to remain virtual in December 2021, despite many other municipal governments across the state returning to in-person meetings, due to a spike in COVID cases. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities estimated that out of approximately 1,850 municipalities in the state, 90-95% have resumed in-person meetings.
In December, Rhodes-Conway contended that having virtual meetings for that long was “incredibly detrimental” to the functioning of the council. The council was sworn in virtually during the pandemic and has yet to return to an in-person format.
“It was absolutely necessary when we started it, but I think that this format has outlived its usefulness at this point in time,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This virus is not going anywhere. The sad fact is that every single one of us has to figure out how to live with the virus for the rest of our lives. It’s time to start figuring out what that means and how we function on not just a short-term emergency basis, but on a long-term living-with-the-virus basis.”
Council President Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, spearheaded some of the logistics behind the hybrid model.
“There are a lot of alders that have never experienced in-person meetings, so I think it will be important for them to experience that,” Furman told the Cap Times. “We’ve been trying to be incredibly collaborative on making sure that people's thoughts and suggestions are a big part of our development of the policy.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County helped draft guidelines for those who meet in person, recommending distance between alders if possible, as well as masking. The city has invested in a new projector, new microphones and a new Zoom control system for the hybrid meetings. Furman said there will be a mock meeting in early July with staff to test out the system and build “comfort and collaboration.”
For a quorum at council meetings, 14 out of the 20 alders need to be present. City Attorney Mike Haas said it would be difficult to force a certain number of council members to show up in person.
“It's a little bit of uncharted territory because (with) hybrid meetings the rules aren't really spelled out specifically,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, said making hybrid meetings “the standard” will be immensely beneficial to the council itself and the larger community.
“Providing the opportunity for the standard to be hybrid is amazing. That removes barriers, so from a participation standpoint, it's excellent,” Abbas said. He added that being able to discuss items and policies in the same room will help develop relationships within the council.
“Those will be really key for our council,” he said.