Wisconsin’s slate of fraudulent presidential electors was a focal point during a Tuesday hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Records show that an aide to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wanted the Republican lawmaker to deliver “alternate elector” slates from Wisconsin and Michigan to Vice President Mike Pence on the day Congress was set to certify the 2020 presidential election.
A spokesperson for Johnson said the senator had “no involvement” in the formation of the slate.
About 20 minutes before a joint session of Congress was set to convene, Johnson chief of staff Sean Riley texted Pence staffer Chris Hodgson: “Johnson needs to hand something to VPOTUS please advise.”
Hodgson responded: “What is it?”
“Alternate slate of electors for MI and WI because archivist didn’t receive them,” Riley wrote.
“Do not give that to him,” Hodgson told Riley.
The texts were displayed Tuesday as the committee viewed a presentation on the Trump campaign’s efforts to assemble slates of fake electors in swing states that Democratic President Joe Biden won.
“The senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office. This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President’s office,” Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement following the hearing. “The Vice President’s office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story.”
Riley, who started in January 2021, is currently Johnson's chief of staff. He had worked for the White House previously, and for Johnson's staff as well.
Alternate electors
Some of the Republican former president’s allies started floating the idea of “alternate electors” in early November. On Nov. 18, 2020, Boston-area attorney Kenneth Chesebro sent a memo to Jim Troupis, a lawyer who represented Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin, laying out a strategy for the effort. The memo enforced the idea that their deadline was not Dec. 14, 2020 — the date when state electors met to certify their results — but Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would meet.
In Wisconsin, 10 Republicans gathered in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed papers claiming Trump had won the state’s 10 electoral votes and sent them to the U.S. Senate, the National Archives, Wisconsin’s secretary of state and a federal judge. They did so on the same day the state’s Democratic electors met in the Capitol to officially cast the state’s electoral votes for Biden.
The presentation at Tuesday’s hearing also featured a Jan. 4 , 2021 text message from Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Jefferson that seemed to indicate Trump’s team wanted the false elector slates mailed to Washington.
“Freaking trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President. They’re gonna call one of us to tell us just what the hell is going on,” Jefferson wrote in a text to an unidentified recipient.
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin state GOP did not respond to a request for comment on Jefferson’s message.
'We were useful idiots'
Tuesday’s hearing also featured recorded interviews with several people who participated in the false electors effort. Robert Sinners, who worked for Trump’s campaign in Georgia, said he would not have participated in the plan if he had known prominent lawyers for the campaign did not support it.
“We were useful idiots, or rubes, at that point,” Sinners said in the video.
Wisconsin’s fake electors included former Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt, former De Pere Ald. Kelly Ruh and Wisconsin Elections Commission member Bob Spindell.
Hitt told the Associated Press in March that he didn’t believe Republicans’ actions would change the outcome of the election, but that casting the ballots would “ensure all options were preserved in case of a court decision favorable to the Trump legal team in ongoing litigation."
The House select committee also played a video interview with Hitt on Tuesday.
“I was told that these would only count if a court ruled in our favor,” Hitt said in the interview. “That would have been using our electors in ways that we weren’t told about and that we wouldn’t have supported.”
Hitt did not respond to a request for comment on his committee interview.
Holding accountable
Last month, two of Wisconsin’s legally recognized presidential electors filed a lawsuit against the state’s 10 fraudulent electors, along with Chesebro and Troupis.
Also last month, 23 Republican former representatives co-signed a letter urging current Republican elected officials to cooperate with the select committee. Former Rep. Reid Ribble, who represented the state’s 8th Congressional District from 2011-17, and former Rep. Tom Petri, who represented the 6th Congressional District from 1979-2015, were the two Wisconsinites on the letter.
“I think the hearings are very important for the republic, because we need to figure out how not to have this happen again,” Ribble said in a recent interview.
The Democrats vying for the chance to challenge Johnson in November were quick to criticize the senator. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said Johnson should resign, and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry said he “should be held accountable to the fullest extent possible.”
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes.