The Madison Metropolitan School District is again offering free breakfast and lunch this summer for all children ages 18 and under.
The district’s Summer Food Program is offering two meals a day plus a snack, Monday through Friday, beginning this week. Those needing a meal can visit one of the 15 school sites or 13 community sites to acquire their meal.
At the school sites, breakfast is served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community sites will vary in their time serving meals.
The school sites will serve food through July 29, when Summer Semester ends, while most of the community sites will continue serving until Aug. 12. There will be no service on July 4.
Children do not have to be enrolled in summer school to receive a meal, but the meals must be eaten on-site.
The school sites are:
• Allis Elementary, 4201 Buckeye Road
• Anana Elementary, 6323 Woodington Way
• Black Hawk Middle/Gompers Elementary, 1502 Wyoming Way
• Emerson Elementary, 2421 E. Johnson St.
•Hawthorne Elementary, 3344 Concord Ave.
• Jefferson Middle, 101 S. Gammon Road
• Kennedy Elementary, 221 Meadowlark Dr.
• Leopold Elementary, 2602 Post Road
• Lincoln Elementary, 909 Sequoia Trail
• O’Keeffe Middle, 510 S. Thornton Ave.
• Olson Elementary, 801 Redan Dr.
• Sennett Middle, 502 Pflaum Road
• Toki Middle, 5606 Russett Road
• Wright Middle, 1717 Fish Hatchery Road
The community sites are:
• Allied Learning Center, 2237 Allied Dr.
• Boys and Girls Club Allied, 4619 Jenewein Road
• Boys and Girls Club Taft, 2001 Taft St.
• Building Great Kids, 1730 Eagan Road
• Marlborough Park, 2222 Whenona Dr.
• Meadowood Neighborhood Center, 5740 Raymond Road
• Midvale Baptist Kid’s Best Camp, 821 S. Midvale Boulevard
• Play & Learn @ Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Road
• Play & Learn @ Meadowood Park, 5810 Thrush Lane
• Play & Learn @ Warner Park Playground, 2930 Sherman Ave.
• Play & Learn @ Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Ave.
• Seven Oaks Apartments, 1108 Moorland Road
• Warner Park Kids Kamp, 1625 Northport Dr.
The menu for the rest of the summer is outlined on the district’s food services webpage, though it is subject to change. Each lunch includes a fruit and vegetable, main item, side and milk, while breakfasts include a main item, a fruit, a side and milk.