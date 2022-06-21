Nearly 300 local artists are performing Tuesday in parks, on front porches and outside of businesses around the city for Make Music Madison.
Held annually on the summer solstice, the city’s free outdoor music event is one of thousands happening across the world for the larger international Make Music Day. This year, 15 other cities in Wisconsin are also participating.
Ranging from classical and bluegrass to R&B and hip-hop, the concerts run until 9 p.m. at 125 venues in Madison. There's plenty to choose from, including folk singer Art Paul Schlosser, Japanese drumming group Beni Daiko and a cappella group Chromatix.
“Everyone should play music,” said Alex Squitieri, a double bass player and board member of Make Music Madison. “It's really good for everyone to participate, and it's particularly important for kids to participate.”
On a bike ride from the north side, Eileen Harrington stopped to listen to Puerto Rican artist Tzêra perform outside of a home in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Harrington said she enjoys biking around the city on Make Music Madison day to get a taste of all the different kinds of music.
With 450 performances this year, Squitieri said the event offers both amateur and professional artists the chance to display their talents. Performers are not paid to participate in Make Music Madison.
“It’s a way to put myself out there without too much pressure,” said Tzêra, whose set included covers from Gloria Gaynor and Willow and a debut of her single “El Taxi.”
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter moved to Madison in 2021, finding inspiration for her music through genres like R&B, funk and reggaetón. Her sound drew a small crowd at the Tenney-Lapham home, with passersby stopping to enjoy the music.
“Where I'm from,” Tzêra said, “there's not a lot of opportunities like this where I can just go to a venue and expose myself.”
While the festival is run mainly by volunteers, it also receives support from the city through local grants and taxes, making it unique among other Make Music locations.
“Madison is unique in that the city has taken on a lot of the event structure and some of the responsibility and payment for it,” Squitieri said. “The city has gotten very involved in it, and I think it's a pretty great thing.”
Andrew and Elle Grevstad were among the many homeowners who offered up their front yards for Make Music Madison. After participating in the event as spectators for the past few years, they finally decided to become hosts in 2021.
Outside of their home near Yahara Place Park, about 20 people sat in lawn chairs Tuesday morning listening to banjo and fiddle duo Badfish Creek.
“We just like music, we like supporting the community,” Andrew Grevstad said. “I think the fact that it's all over the city is really fun.”
Singer-songwriter Christine Costanzo also welcomed community members to her home for the festivities. Her patio, located on Yahara Place, has served as a concert venue every year since Make Music Madison began in 2013.
This year, Costanzo is hosting nearly a dozen acts including an open mike event for those under 18.
“It just sounded like a lot of fun to invite people to come play,” she said. “I think most people just really love just being able to play music, especially if they aren't professional musicians. It's just kind of a big, fun party.”