PHOTOS: Make Music Madison 2022

Linda Hartsongh (center) learns to play the harmonica with her grandchildren Sawyer Bodwin (left, age 11) and Gabriel Lapid (right, age 9) during a performance by Mr. Harmonica Man outside of the Madison Children’s Museum.
Hans Verick, who considers himself a shy musician, closes his eyes as he performs a Catalonian song on the classical guitar outside of the Sollinger house. Verick is part of the Madison Classical Guitar Society.
People of many ages gather outside of the Madison Children’s Museum for Mr. Harmonica Man's performance. Harmonicas and instructions were distributed, and attendees learned to play "Mary Had a Little Lamb."
Bennett Lapid (age 6), Haddie Bodwin (age 6) and Erica Lapid play "Mary Had a Little Lamb" on harmonicas, which were passed out to attendees of a Mr. Harmonica Man performance outside of the Madison Children’s Museum.
450 musical performances took place at 125 venues across the Madison area on this year's Make Music Madison day. The musical event is part of the international Make Music Day, which is held each year on the summer solstice.
