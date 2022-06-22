 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

PHOTOS: Make Music Madison 2022

  • Updated
PHOTOS: Make Music Madison 2022

450 musical performances took place at 125 venues across the Madison area on this year's Make Music Madison day. The musical event is part of the international Make Music Day, which is held each year on the summer solstice.

Make Music Madison 062122 01-06212022182802

Hans Verick of the Madison Classical Guitar Society performs a Catalonian song on the classical guitar in front of the Sollinger house in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.
Make Music Madison 062122 02-06212022182802

Hip-Hop artist Willie Wright performs in the Thai Pavilion and Garden at Olbrich Botanical Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

Related: The city is a stage on Make Madison Day

Make Music Madison 062122 03-06212022182802

Linda Hartsongh (center) learns to play the harmonica with her grandchildren Sawyer Bodwin (left, age 11) and Gabriel Lapid (right, age 9) during a performance by Mr. Harmonica Man outside of the Madison Children’s Museum.
Make Music Madison 062122 06-06212022213216

Mike Azzarello plays "Cantaloupe Island" on the keyboard with Subterranean Jazz Project outside of Nomadic Grill Tuesday afternoon.
Make Music Madison 062122 18-06212022214213

Hans Verick, who considers himself a shy musician, closes his eyes as he performs a Catalonian song on the classical guitar outside of the Sollinger house. Verick is part of the Madison Classical Guitar Society.
Make Music Madison 062122 08-06212022213826

People of many ages gather outside of the Madison Children’s Museum for Mr. Harmonica Man's performance. Harmonicas and instructions were distributed, and attendees learned to play "Mary Had a Little Lamb."
Make Music Madison 062122 07-06212022213826

Residents of Oak Park Place Assisted Living and Memory Care listen as Joe Loesch and Terri Schmit of the musical group On The Fence perform an Argentinian song on the guitar and mandolin.
Make Music Madison 062122 09-06212022213826

Asiah Doyle and Dane Slinger of the musical group Noise Makers Collective perform at The Forum (formerly the Top of State), near 100 State Street in Madison.
Make Music Madison 062122 05-06212022182802

Bennett Lapid (age 6), Haddie Bodwin (age 6) and Erica Lapid play "Mary Had a Little Lamb" on harmonicas, which were passed out to attendees of a Mr. Harmonica Man performance outside of the Madison Children’s Museum.
Make Music Madison 062122 10-06212022213826

Hip-Hop artist Willie Wright performs during the highest temperatures of the day in Madison at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Make Music Madison 062122 11-06212022213826

Residents of Oak Park Place Assisted Living and Memory Care listen as Joe Loesch and Terri Schmit of the musical group On The Fence perform an Argentinian song on the guitar and mandolin.
Make Music Madison 062122 12-06212022213826

Subterranean Jazz Project performs in a narrow patch of shade, outside of Nomadic Grill Tuesday afternoon.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News