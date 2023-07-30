This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
Approximately 701 people are homeless on any given night in Dane County, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Homelessness is one of the less talked about issues in the community even though it's an experience that can change a person’s life dramatically. There are many factors as to why homelessness is on the rise, including accessibility to human services, health care and employment opportunities.
For someone who has minimal income or no income at all, accessing any type of service can be a difficult task. Even if someone has the money and time to use public transit, for example, they may not be able to take their belongings with them, leaving them with possibly no way to safely store their belongings.
“It can take you an hour and a half to get there depending on where you’re at,” Jani Koester said. “You're there for 30 minutes and then you have to take another bus an hour and a half back. You’re spending half of your morning on transportation to get somewhere because you don’t have a vehicle.”
Koester is a Transition Education Program teacher leader for the Madison Metropolitan School District who “identifies, finds, enrolls, and makes sure that students who are experiencing homelessness have access to school… helping them meet basic needs… and makes sure there’s no barriers for them.”
A common misconception about homeless people is that they are lazy and don’t want to work. A 2021 University of Chicago study estimates that about 53% of sheltered homeless people were employed and 40.4% of unsheltered people were employed.
But employment isn’t always enough.
A report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition states that in Wisconsin you would need to earn $20.32 per hour for 40 hours a week or work 112 hours a week at minimum wage to afford a two bedroom apartment. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
Though some have advocated raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, even working full-time jobs at that wage still may not be enough to afford housing.
Even if someone would be able to afford housing, property owners aren’t always fair to those with challenging backgrounds, Koester said.
“There are just some disparities within our own community about who's offered housing and how they can access it,” Koester said. “When you have one apartment that's available and 15 people apply for that apartment, landlords really can be choosy about who they put into that apartment. And race and income have a big part in who they choose.”
The fastest growing homeless population are families with children and often they are “single mothers with children working two to three jobs,” Koester said.
The unpredictability of homelessness can add to their challenges. A child could suddenly contract an illness, for example, forcing the parent to scramble back to where the family is currently staying and nurse the child back to health. This type of situation can force the parent to miss work, which causes them to lose the money they need to maintain any stability.
Even if their children remain healthy, child care is often inaccessible and costs huge sums of money that even a sheltered, middle class, two-income family can struggle to pay, much less that a one-income, low-wage household would be able to afford.
Stability is a huge factor in being able to access services to support the family. While a family may get into a child care program, being homeless, their shelter location may suddenly change.
“So if they get into a child care program on the west side, but then they end up moving to the east side, there’s not a way to keep going there and there’s rules around child care about how often they have to attend, being on time, paying on time, that if you break any of these rules, you lose your spot,” Koester said.
Things might seem bleak but there are projects like The Road Home in the Dane County area that help homeless families, “developing long-term relationships with homeless families with children… not only to relieve the immediate crisis of homelessness, but also to build skills, resources and relationships that set the stage for long-term success,” according to the organization's website.